A drone shot of Mangawhai Community Park. Photo / Andy Bruce - Elevated Media Limited

Upgrading the Taharoa Domain day visitor toilet facilities, improving drainage in Mangawhai Community Park and completing the award-winning Baylys Beach boardwalk are all on the cards for Kaipara District Council’s (KDC) work programme thanks to a cash injection from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF). A total of $1,123,500 has been awarded to KDC in the latest round of payouts from the central government fund, which supports communities and local councils to improve the visitor experience in their area.

Cost of swimming crisis

Whangārei Aquatic Centre announced last week that it will increase entry pricing as of October 9, the first since 2012. All fees, including spectators, seniors, students, disabled as well as shower use, tube hire, and casual aqua classes and casual gym memberships will increase by $1. Entry for children under 1 year old will remain free. For a full list of prices, visit their website.

Creativity cultivated

Ideas that blur the boundaries of creative practice, science and technology are cultivated in Alternative Reality Gardening, a free online book and symposium produced in Whangārei launching online at 10am on October 4. Works by Northland artists, scientists and writers make up more than half of the content. Offerings from 25 contributors vary from recipes and images to technical projects, fiction and creative non-fiction. The symposium and book are available online for free at www.awhiworld.com.

Shortage snuffs Sunday services

Dargaville Medical Centre is facing a workforce shortage which has impacted its ability to provide services seven days per week. Despite extensive and ongoing efforts to recruit new staff, as of October 1, the medical centre will have no GP, urgent or emergency care services on Sundays. The temporary measure will allow the centre to continue to provide full services from Mondays to Saturdays. The decision will be reviewed in one to two months’ time. People who need GP care on a Sunday can call 09 439 8079.

Coastguard commitment commended

Coastguard Whangaroa volunteer Bob Kidd received a special award acknowledging his 14-year commitment as a volunteer at the organisation’s recent AGM. Kidd’s time as president was described as instrumental in the unit having its vessel Kahurangi. The unit is always welcoming new recruits. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the rescue unit can contact Glenys Grace on 027 460 8500.

Rugby rangatahi

Northlanders Bradley Knight, Nathan Salmon, Rudolph Louw, Jake Couling, Darcy Holwell, Jacob Lowther, and Fergus Manson have been named in the Blues U-18 squad to take on a Chiefs U-18 side in Hamilton this Saturday. The Northland Rugby Union congratulated the group.