The Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular was a huge success last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Promote Waipū has announced that the Waipū Santa Parade is now back on the traditional date of Christmas Eve. The community became involved after Promote Waipū said traffic management teams were not available on the usual date and it would have to be moved to December 16. A combination of professional and volunteer help came forward to comply with traffic management regulations, meaning the parade can now run on the traditional date. Get your floats ready and register with: secretary@promotewaipu.co.nz

Just the ticket

Love Whangārei Monthly Cleanup picked up a large amount of trash around Ruakākā beach access off the end of Sime Rd over the weekend. In total, 660kg of rubbish and 20kg of recycling were taken to Re:Sort. Interesting finds included a busload of bus seats, four beds, a toilet, oven, hot water cylinder outer, fridge, tyres, a washing machine and a ride-on lawnmower bonnet.

Learn circus skills

Circus Kumarani is hosting a kids’ circus class for ages 5-12 on Thursday, November 2, from 3.30pm until 4.30pm at the Kamo War Memorial Hall. There will be something for every child and ability.

Hunt for Rawinia

The search for 14-year-old Rawinia, who was last seen in Whangārei on October 17, remain ongoing. A spokesperson said police thanked the public for the information received thus far. “We continue to ask anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact police via our 105 service, quoting file number 231018/7680″. Police issued a plea for information on Friday as concerns grew around Rawinia’s whereabouts. There is a possibility she could be in Northland, Auckland or Hamilton.

Fireworks for free

The Hits Northland is giving away five family passes to the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday, November 4. To enter the draw, comment on the station’s post on its Facebook page. You can book tickets to the fireworks through Eventfinda. There will be family and individual passes available. There’s live music from 5.45, whānau-friendly activities and a fireworks display at 8.45pm.