Northland news in brief: Thieves at work, firefighters strike, dog registrations due

A_280818WCBRCSPCA03.JPG It's that time of year again when Whangārei dog owners need to register their canines with the district council. Photo / NZME

Dog registrations for the last 12 months are set to expire for Whangārei canine owners on June 30. The Whangārei District Council reminded owners that their dogs must be registered every year by July 31 to avoid a $300 fine. The registration applies to all dogs aged three months and over. Between July 1 and 31, standard registration costs $102 and $153 if paid on or after August 1. Discounts are available for desexed dogs and working dogs. Service dogs are free to register. For further information visit the Whangārei District Council website.

Thieves at work in Aranga

Aranga locals are being urged to secure their property following an increase in burglaries in the area. Police say a number of vehicles have been stolen, including an all-terrain vehicle, and a handful of galvanised farm gate thefts reported. Police recommend engraving tools, placing wheel locks on vehicles that are stored outside overnight and securing doors with locks. Simple measures such as installing sensor lights around sheds can also be effective in catching people committing these offences off guard, they say. People who witness any suspicious behaviour should report it to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact. Information relating to the theft of the ATV can be passed on via 105, quoting file number 220606/1019.

North lucks out on Lotto

Northlanders missed out on the top Lotto wins over the weekend. Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Bay of Plenty each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw. The winning First Division tickets were both sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Bay of Plenty. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night. Customers can check their tickets in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Track upgrade

The Frank Holman track in Whangārei's Western Hills will be closed from today until July 25 as contractors replace the metal along the track, put in some boxed steps and remove 49 trees that are dead or dying and at risk of falling onto the track. Consent has been given for the trees to be removed, and three live trees to be felled will be replaced with six more under an agreement between Council and hapū. There will also be cultural monitoring of any digging and work near the archaeological sites.

Firefighters take action

Industrial action begins today for Northland's 32 professional firefighters. The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) previously announced a nationwide "landslide of support" for industrial action from its members. The union confirmed strike action would not affect any emergency response "at this stage". Most of the industrial bans are behind the scenes but the public may see union members wearing union T-shirts and flying their union flags as they raise awareness about their concerns over low wages and unsafe working conditions. NZPFU says the strike will be ongoing and only end on ratification of a collective agreement with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Boardwalk to be replaced

Work to replace a wooden boardwalk and bridge that forms part of a busy coastal walkway between Ōpua and Paihia is due to begin in August. The structure, which spans a tidal inlet and mangroves, was closed late last year after it was discovered that support piles had been seriously weakened by rot and marine worms. An engineer's report confirmed the structure could collapse under the weight. Council CEO, Blair King, concedes that repairs to the popular link between Ōpua and Paihia have taken longer than the council indicated in February. However, a walkway specialist firm, Frame Group Ltd, has been engaged and is providing all designs and approvals for the new structure. It is anticipated that a contract for construction will be awarded early in July and that work will commence on August 1. Construction is expected to take six weeks.