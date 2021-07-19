Northland news in brief: Te Kotahitanga holding first hui for three years; and Māori business programme in town

Pita Tipene said tomorrow's Te Kotahitanga o Nga Hapū Ngāpuhi hui at Ōtiria is the group's first since 2018.

Te Kotahitanga hui

Te Kotahitanga o Nga Hapū Ngāpuhi is holding its first hui since 2018 tomorrow. The group, which was initially set up to oppose Ngāpuhi's Treaty negotiations mandate being given to Tuhoronuku, will host a hui at Otiria Marae, Moerewa, tomorrow, with the powhiri held at 10am. Pita Tipene, one of the co-chairs, said Te Kotahitanga hasn't met since late 2018. ''This hui will provide a forum and an opportunity for the people and hapu of Ngāpuhi to speak on key issues facing them at this time. One of the key issues remains huge in people's hearts and minds, He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.''

Digital boost for Māori

Facebook, in partnership with the Whāriki Māori Business Network, is bringing its free digital skills programme to Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, on Thursday. "Boost With Facebook" aims to empower Māori businesses with digital skills to successfully engage with customers locally, nationally and globally and grow the Māori digital economy. The half-day, in-person workshops will cover a range of topics including the basics of Facebook and Instagram for business, how businesses can create virtual storefronts with shops and a panel kōrero with skills crafted to support Māori businesses. Feedback from earlier programmes shows the positive impact of Māori business owners sharing their experiences in encouraging others to upskill to find new markets online. For more info go to https://www.whariki.co.nz

No catastrophe

After three days stuck more than 15m up a tree a Kawakawa moggy has been returned to its grateful owner. The black and white domestic cat clambered up the tree, on North Rd, around Saturday and sat out the weekend's high winds and heavy rain high in the branches. Kawakawa deputy fire chief Alistair Leitch said the cat refused to come down for food so by 8.30am on Monday the worried owner phoned the brigade. It was too high to be rescued safely by ladder but by happy coincidence one of the firefighters, who is also a Top Energy arborist, happened to be in Kawakawa with a cherry picker. No one was scratched in the process. ''It was all done safely and it was a good result. The cat was a bit bedraggled — it had been up there during the storm — but otherwise it seemed to be fine.''

Trio of boats beached

Three boats were beached or driven onto rocks after breaking their moorings during the weekend's wild weather, Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle says. On Saturday a catamaran was blown onto the beach at Paihia and a yacht onto mud at One Tree Pt, while a third vessel ended up on rocks at English Bay near Ōpua. The owners refloated the first two boats while Northland Regional Council staff rescued the third. All three are believed to have been hauled out to check for damage and carry out repairs. A fourth vessel dragged its anchor and collided with other yachts at Ōpua, prompting Lyle to reiterate his message that boats couldn't be just left on anchor during winter without attention from their owners.

Kawakawa crash

Suspected alcohol consumption and not wearing seat belts contributed to a devastating crash in Kawakawa that left two people critically injured and three with minor injuries. A Toyota Landcruiser carrying four men and a woman in their late teens and early 20s lost control on the gravel surface of McIntyre Rd before it went down a steep bank and crashed into a tree around midnight on Wednesday.

Gunshots heard

Police were called to an address on Jack St in Ōtangarei, Whangārei, following reports of gunshots being heard. A police spokesperson confirmed no one was present at the address and no firearm was located. There were no reported injuries. Police investigations are under way.