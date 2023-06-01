Volunteer firefighters from Kaikohe, Ōkaihau and Kawakawa extinguish a suspicious house fire west of Kaikohe just after 2am on Wednesday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe police are calling for witnesses to a suspicious fire that destroyed a house on State Highway 12 early Wednesday morning. The fire started just after 2am at a rural property about 5km west of town.

The house was not occupied at the time but its owners were readying it for renovations. Also destroyed in the fire were building materials and new kitchen appliances, which were stored inside.

Kaikohe Detective Sergeant Bart Graham said he wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the fire or saw suspicious activity in the area that morning.

Anyone with information should call the police non-emergency number 105 quoting file number 230531/5400.

Fire investigator Jason Goffin said firefighters from Kaikohe and Ōkaihau extinguished the blaze along with a tanker from Kawakawa.

The fire appeared to have started at the rear of the house. The house was still standing but was a total loss, he said.

Have you seen Cara?

Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate 14-year-old Cara who has been reported as missing.

Whangārei teen Cara, 14, has been missing since Wednesday. Photo / NZ Police

Police and her family have concerns for her safety given her age and ask anyone who sights her to contact them immediately.

Cara was last seen on Wednesday, wearing a pink jacket, black and grey shorts, and possibly white jandals. Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote job number P054835994, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Take a seat

Twelve artists have upcycled old restaurant chairs into impressive pieces to help raise money for North Haven Hospice. The chairs, on display in windows of the hospice shop in Whangārei, are being auctioned on TradeMe as part of Chair for Care. Anyone can bid on the chairs to help raise much-needed funds for hospice by searching North Haven Hospice on TradeMe.

Weed worker wanted

Weed Action Piroa Brynderwyns is looking for a coordinator to raise awareness through education and advice to neighbourhood groups and landowners on how to control pest plants. The role involves networking in the community to bring people together to be trained and helped to tackle pest weeds. The group is part of Piroa Conservation Trust. For more detail, contact chairwoman Gill Webb on 021 623 811, or email to info@piroaconservation.org.nz

101 donations from cyclone fund

The Whangārei District Council’s Mayoral Relief fund allocated $366,000 to 101 individuals or groups after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Mayoral Relief Fund was set up as a last resort for assistance and has now closed.

Recovery manager Tony Phipps said council was glad to be able to help 80 individual families/whānau, 10 businesses, seven community support groups, two marae and two collectives who received grants.











