Northland news in brief: Summer roading season begins; and $200k Lotto Strike win

The Kaipara wharves project includes the Dargaville pontoon, the Pahi wharf upgrade, and a new wharf at Poutō. Photo / Supplied

Road upgrades begin

The Whangārei District Council has started road upgrades and resurfacing for this summer season. More than 130km of Whangārei's roads will be resealed and 4km of new sealed road will be added. Roading rehabilitation projects have also kicked off with council programming the complete rebuild of 2km of existing sealed rural road, including Kokupu Block Rd and Rushbrook Rd. A section on Rewa Rewa Rd and Dent St at the Town Basin has already been completed for this year. More than $10 million will be invested in roads by July 1, 2022.

No advocate tomorrow

There's a change to the Northern Advocate's publication day this weekend. Instead of our usual Saturday Weekend Advocate, we'll be publishing on Sunday, December 26, with a special issue of weekend big reads and essence magazine. The newspaper will be delivered to subscribers on Boxing Day and will be available for purchase from retailers. There will also be an Advocate printed on Monday and Tuesday.



Two road deaths

Police have released the names of two people, who died in separate incidents on Northland's roads this past month. David Lewis Charles Collyer, 32, from Dargaville, died on December 16 when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of Ranfurly and Plunket Streets in his hometown. Seventeen days earlier, 15-year-old Jahsdis Raynard Ngaruhe, of Tikipunga, died when he was fatally hit by a car as he lay on Vinegar Hill Rd about 11.30pm on November 30. Police have extended their thoughts and deepest sympathies to both families.

Lucky Strike

A Lotto Strike ticket sold in Wellsford won its holder $200,000 with Strike Four on Wednesday night. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Rodney Four Square in Wellsford and the winning numbers were 29, 35, 18 and 12.

Bush fire warning

A scrub fire on the outskirts of Kerikeri on Wednesday signalled the start of the fire season. Senior station officer Andy Hamberger said the Inlet Rd fire looked serious at first due to the volume of smoke but turned out to be in an area of gorse about 2m by 10m. It appeared to have been started by a small rubbish fire about 1pm. Hamberger said it was a sign vegetation was drying out and people needed to start being careful with fires.

Man arrested for threats

A man found unlawfully residing in New Zealand was picked up by police responding to a callout in the Mid North on Tuesday night. The 38-year-old was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday to face charges related to the overnight incident where he allegedly threatened to set fire to a farm in Maromaku. Since his arrest, the man has been served with a deportation notice on behalf of Immigration NZ. The Advocate understands he is from Hawaii.

Wharf work complete

Construction for the Pahi wharf upgrade at the Kaipara Harbour ended with a blessing led by kaumatua Hone Martin and representatives of Te Uri o Hau. The Kaipara District Council, local contractors Huband and Bellingham Marine, WSP engineers, Pahi Boat Club and community members were also present along with Willow-Jean Prime, Labour MP for Northland. The wharf upgrade is part of Kaipara KickStart, an umbrella programme led by the council with the support of Provincial Growth funding ($4.95m) from Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

No fireworks allowed

A temporary fireworks ban covering the Karikari Peninsula is in place from this week as part of efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire. The prohibition order was rolled out using Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. It allows Fire and Emergency to prohibit or restrict certain activities, such as the use of fireworks. Most of Northland is now in an open fire season, meaning that permits are not required to light open-air fires around the district. The ban covers the Karikari Peninsula from Cape Karikari in the north down to just north of Lake Rotopokaka. Fire and Emergency wants locals and holiday-makers to use tools such as checkitsalright.nz to see if any restrictions are in place and the MetService app, which has links to fire season information.