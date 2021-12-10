Northland news in brief: Stickers for Northlanders to travel through Border; and Iwi relations team at council

Kaipara District Council iwi liaison manager Jack Rudolph and Māori adviser Missy Hokai, right, form the iwi relations team at the Kaipara District Council. Photo / Supplied

Border stickers for locals

Northlanders affected by the police and iwi checkpoints are now able to use stickers to show they're local. People who travel regularly on State Highway 1 or SH12 are able to visit police and have a sticker that identifies them as local placed on their car. Stickers can be collected from a police van parked at the Waipū RSA on Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and again on Sunday from 11am to 3pm; or the Dargaville Police Station on Saturday only, between 11am and 1pm. People are only allowed one display sticker per vehicle and will not be able to take stickers away to give to friends or family. Police said it's their way of addressing concerns about how the checkpoints may impede locals. Depending on demand police may organise more future dates for Northlanders to collect a sticker.





Iwi relations team

The Kaipara District Council has appointed an iwi relations team consisting of iwi liaison manager Jack Rudolph and Māori adviser Missy Hokai. The appointments, made on November 1, aim to strengthen a Te Ao Māori capability and viewpoint across the organisation. Hokianga-raised Rudolph said there was a sense of returning home after many years living outside Northland. For the past 20 years, he has been the Māori cultural adviser for the Royal New Zealand Navy and his new role aims to "provide strategic advice and guidance to council on issues of significance to Māori". Hokai was raised in Te Kopuru and whakapapa to Oturei Marae.

Help for Solomon Islanders

A Whangārei-based Solomon Islander will move around with a bucket at the Saturday market on Water St to collect funds for compatriots back home affected by the recent riots.

Several days of riots in the capital Honiara two weeks ago left the city under siege and forced the Solomon Islands Government to seek help from foreign troops to restore calm.

Benjamin Tegerobo of Whangārei, whose sister and his wife's family were caught up in the violence, is organising a fundraising drive of cash and kind. He hopes to send a container full of clothes and food to Honiara before Christmas and is asking for public help. Goods can be dropped off at his residence, 1/431A Kamo Rd, and money deposited into the ANZ account 010487012287746. Tegerobo can be reached on 027 941 4329.

Te Ahu access

My Vaccine Passes will not be required to access Far North District Council services at Te Ahu in Kaitāia from Monday as earlier announced. Under the Government's new Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) My Vaccine Passes are mandatory at cafes unless they provide contactless services. Since then, management has been further considering Government guidelines and talking to Te Ahu Charitable Trust which owns and operates Te Ahu, including the cafe and the trust has agreed to provide only contactless services at the cafe. Given this change, FNDC has removed the current requirement for My Vaccine Passes at the Kaitāia Customer Service Centre, Kaitāia Library, Far North i-SITE and Museum @ Te Ahu. My Vaccine Passes are still needed at the cinema at Te Ahu and at venues for hire.