Northland news in brief: St John selling Christmas trees; and 8 scholarships on offer

St John Christmas trees are for sale from a different venue in Whangārei year. Due to Covid restrictions, they won't be sold from their usual location at Western Hills Drive. Instead, they are available from the former All Marine building at 52 Riverside Drive. Prices range, depending on size, from $35-$60.

Cash to springboard future leaders

Eight $3000 scholarships are being offered by Northland Regional Council to provide a springboard for future environmental leaders and champions. Nominations for the council's 'Tū i te ora Scholarship' run until March 2. Worth $3000 each, the annual scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study, research or training that relates to council's environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council's vision 'Our Northland – together we thrive'. The scholarships have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with four of the eight scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau. Full eligibility criteria and application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

Fake gun triggers lockdown at school

A Northland school was briefly put into lockdown after students spotted an 11-year-old pupil with a fake pellet gun. Bream Bay College was locked down for around 10 minutes while Northland police responded to reports of a firearm around 2pm on Wednesday. Police quickly determined the gun was plastic - like something you'd pick up at a knick-knacks store - and the school was given the all-clear to lift the lockdown.

Aggravated robberies alleged; man in court

A 31-year-old man was charged in relation to the aggravated robberies of two Whangārei dairies over the weekend. The man appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday where he was remanded in custody without pleas. He is due to reappear on December 22. Police arrested the man after a Daffodil Dairy employee sustained head injuries during an altercation with the man armed with a metal bar, as he reportedly attempted to rob the Maunu Rd store on Sunday. Hours earlier the same man had allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at Otaika Dairy in Raumanga.

NorthTec says YES to more awards sponsorship

NorthTec is continuing its sponsorship of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Northland Regional Awards. The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Regional Awards evening brings together the top YES companies from across Te Tai Tokerau, and both showcases and celebrates the entrepreneurial talents and success of the students. "NorthTec is proud to continue to sponsor the YES programme," said Graeme Ramsey, NorthTec tutor for business and a judge on the regional awards panel. ''Northland has a strong future given the talent that is evident in these people and the way that teachers, parents, and this programme works to foster our next business leaders."

NZ Post Christmas cut off dates loom

Northlanders wanting to send Christmas presents within the country had better hurry up, NZ Post says. The cut off dates for sending Christmas presents domestically are fast approaching, with deadlines for parcels sent Economy by December 16, and parcels sent by Courier by December 20. Deadlines for sending Christmas presents overseas in time for Christmas have already passed.