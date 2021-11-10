Northland news in brief: Special birthday for Kaipara resident; and eScooter trial for CitySafe

Jean Moselen (nee Newport), of Te Koporu, celebrating her 100th birthday.

It was a special birthday celebration for Te Koporu local Jean Moselen (nee Newport), who celebrated her 100th birthday recently. Moselen was born on October 18, 1921, in Te Koporu and spent her childhood working on the family farm. She left school to work as a dental assistant in Dargaville until she moved to Auckland to train as a registered nurse before heading further south to Greymouth to qualify as a midwife. She returned to Northland to work as a nurse at Kāeo Hospital for "many happy years", her daughter Peggy Phillips said. She met and married Lyall and together managed a Four Square store, a farm and raised their three daughters - Carol, Peggy and Barbara - as well as became community stalwarts. Phillips said her mum attributes her long life to "wonderful family and friends, country living and the odd glass of sherry".

Illegal dump clearout

Contractors for the Far North District Council will visit Whangae Rd, near Kawakawa, next week to remove illegally dumped rubbish. A council spokesman said workers would use safety ropes to access steep, rubbish-filled gullies and load the waste into large sacks, which would then be lifted out by crane. It is hoped inspections of the recovered rubbish will identify those responsible. Whangae Rd hit the headlines in September when a Kawakawa resident discovered a kilometre-long stretch of bush had been turned into an illegal dump, polluting waterways feeding into Kawakawa River and the Bay of Islands.

Accountants honoured

A Whangārei-based accounting and business firm has been recognised as one of the top four firms nationwide. Villa Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers was named a finalist in the Xero Small Accounting Partner of the Year category in the Xero Awards 2021, to be held in February next year. The firm was a finalist in the same category in 2019. Managing director Annè Lensink described the nomination alone as a "huge win" for the small firm, which had a "passion" to help Northland businesses succeed.

SPCA time changes

SPCA Northland's drop-in centre times have changed for Moerewa and Kaikohe locals looking to have their pets de-sexed. SPCA staff will be in both towns on November 18 at the Moerewa Rugby Club from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and then Memorial Park in Kaikohe from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Community service and Gold Card holders can grab flea and worm treatment for $4, free pet care advice and emergency pet food for a gold coin donation, as well as low-cost desexing starting at $65. The drop-in centre will also visit Dargaville's Old Boys Rugby Federation Club on November 12, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

CitySafe scoots in

A twist in the way CitySafe officers patrol Whangārei comes via an eight-week eScooter trial. From October 18, CitySafe officers have been able to patrols busy spaces in downtown Whangārei, which were less accessible via foot patrols. From Monday to Friday the officers on wheels will patrol the Kamo Shared Path at the start and end of the school day, as well as carry out random patrols at the Hatea Loops, nearby car parks, and the skatepark at Pohe Island.