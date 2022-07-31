AW310722NADCAFE.JPG

A person arrested in relation to a break-in at the Totara Cafe has been referred to Youth Aid.

Photo / Angela Woods

Police have arrested one youth in relation to the burglary of the Totara Cafe in Tikipunga. The break-in happened about 11.30pm on Friday.

Police received a report of a burglary on Wairau Dr at around 11.30pm, and three youths were seen leaving the area, a police spokesperson said.

Police located one of the youths who was taken into custody. The youth has been referred to Youth Aid.

Power pole prang

Power went out to 189 households and businesses in Maungaturoto after a Fonterra milk tanker took out a power pole on State Highway 12.

The crash happened at about 2pm on Saturday and a a a Northpower crew has had to replace the power pole.

A Northpower spokeswoman said power to all but 64 households was restored by 2.50pm while electricity was fully restored by 9.35pm.

Humpback tragedy

A whale found dead along the Kauri Coast on July 22 was a young humpback. The 8m-long juvenile whale was discovered by a member of the public on Ripiro Beach.

The person reported the stranding to the Department of Conservation. DoC staff and iwi together decided to bury the whale, whose cause of death is unknown, the following day.

Vandalism warning

Kaipara District Council staff is asking the community to keep an eye out after a recent run of vandalism.

The damage has been wide-ranging. At Selwyn Park, contractors had to clean up and replace smashed lights, while at Harding Park a toilet has been destroyed with the ceramic pan smashed.

Fires have been lit in toilets in both Dargaville and Mangawhai recently. Graffiti has also been on the rise, with contractors being called out four or five times just in the last month to clean up offensive tagging.

KDC contractors also had to remove the Selwyn Park shade sails after kids climbing on them irreversibly stretched the material and compromised the structure.

KDC has been able to redesign these to inhibit climbers so will have them back as soon as possible. Call 105 to report antisocial behaviour or illegal activity.

No luck with Lotto

No Northland punter was lucky in Saturday's Lotto draw but four players from Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch each won $250,000 in First Division.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $6 million while Strike has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

SH1 was closed between Apotu Rd and Jordan Valley Rd in Hikurangi for several hours on Saturday after a two-vehicle crash.

One person was initially trapped but was able to be extricated, police said.

Two people were transported to hospital after the crash, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.