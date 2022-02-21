Northland-based songwriter Gerry Paul is to release a new children's song and video.

Northland resident and award-winning songwriter Gerry Paul is set to release a new children's single and accompanying video. Paul, who relocated to Northland last year to run Kerikeri's Turner Centre, is releasing his new video clip and single for 'We All Got Bones' on February 25, supported by NZ on Air. Paul is well-known in Wellington for his role as festival director of CubaDupa. You can follow Paul and his Wacky Tales via www.facebook.com/GerryPaulWackyTales

Korea opportunity

A movie inspired by Northland-based Korean spiritual leader Ilchi Lee will be shown at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on March 5. The 2pm screening of Love Heals, about the journey of a chronic pain sufferer, will be followed by a one-hour self-healing workshop. Go to www.turnercentre.co.nz to book.

Train rides cancelled

The Kiwi North trains and tractor rides are cancelled until further notice due to the current Omicron outbreak. The clubs that run the Heritage Park events said they want to keep both passengers and their volunteers safe.

Environmental awards open

Applications are open for the fourth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards. Up for grabs is a prize package including $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist Trish Clarke and a professional project promotional video and photography package. The awards cover eight categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, industry, leadership, kaitiakitanga and climate change. Entries are open until Sunday, April 10. For more information see awards.nrc.govt.nz.

Ocean Beach rescue

Whangārei Heads lifeguards performed a mass rescue when two adult males and two girls were caught in a flash rip and sucked out of the flags. Four guards went into the water at Ocean Beach and returned them all safely to shore. None of the patients required further treatment.

Graffiti in Kerikeri

Kerikeri police are talking to five suspects aged 14-17 after a spate of graffiti around the town on February 14. The new skate ramp at Kerikeri Domain, the Turner Centre, Kerikeri High School and various buildings around the Bunnings car park were all spraypainted. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the youths had been identified thanks to posts on social media. It is understood the youths posted photos of themselves carrying out the graffiti attack on Instagram.