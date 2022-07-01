Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi undergoes the Pwo ceremony, a sacred initiation ritual for master navigators in Micronesia's Satawal Island.

An advance screening and Q&A with the makers of a new movie about the great navigator and waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Puhiphi will be held in Kaitaia on Wednesday. Whetū Mārama-Bright Star, directed by Toby Mills and Aileen O'Sullivan, will be released nationwide on July 7. On July 6, however, Far North residents will be treated to a showing at Te Ahu Cinema plus a chance to meet the film-makers. The movie tells the story of how Sir Hekenukumai — also known as Hek Busby — revived the art of navigating vast distances across the Pacific using stars, currents and observations of marine life, a skill that had been lost in Aotearoa for 600 years. It also follows Sir Hekenukumai and Hawaii's Nainoa Thompson as they travel to a remote island in Micronesia for the rarely performed Pwo ceremony, a sacred initiation ritual for master navigators. The event starts at 5.30pm.

Official investiture for Ken Rintoul MNZM

Okaihau's Ken Rintoul MNZM with wife Phyllis Rintoul after he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Far North Mayor John Carter. Photo / Janette Walker

An official investiture ceremony for Ken Rintoul — who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours — has been held at his home in Waihou Valley Estate, Ōkaihau. The ceremony is normally conducted by the Governor-General at Wellington's Government House later in the year but due to Rintoul's ill health it was conducted by Far North Mayor John Carter on June 19. The honour, for services to governance and the community, was in recognition of a lifetime of working and advocating for Northland.

Warmer temperatures expected

A report by Niwa predicts warmer than average temperatures across the entire country from now till to September. The Seasonal Climate Outlook says there is a 60 per cent probability Northland, Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty will have an above-average temperature. This is because a potential lack of southerly winds and warmer than average coastal seas will likely reduce the frequency and intensity of cold spells. Expected rainfall, however, appears to be the norm or just slightly above average.

Young musicians to perform

Looking for something to do this Sunday? Check out the Whangārei Youth Music Halfway Concert. The midyear concert will begin at 3pm in The Old Library in Whangārei. Entry is by koha.

Gun identified as imitation

A person seen with a gun on Western Hills Dr, Whangārei, on Friday morning was found to have an imitation firearm, police said. Police attended after multiple reports of a firearm being seen around 11am. "There are no reports of injuries and one person is assisting police with inquiries," a police spokesperson said. Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Overdue-book fines canned

Fines for overdue books have been scrapped at all Far North District Libraries as of July 1. The district's six libraries and one mobile library van have not charged overdue fines for children's and teen books for the past two years. Book borrowing grew by 74 per cent in that age group in the first year after the change. It is anticipated the move will encourage more people to borrow books. Library users will still be charged, however, if they lose or damage items.

4.86pc Kaipara rates rise now in effect

An average 4.86 per cent general rates increase for Kaipara came into effect on Friday. The rise - excluding water charges and allowing for 1 per cent growth - is a result of Kaipara District Council elected members adopting the Annual Plan 2022-2023. Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith said the "cost-of-living crisis" had been an important factor in the work to bring the rates increase down. The rates rise is lower than the average general rates increase of 7.13 per cent indicated in Year 2 of the Long Term Plan. Projects planned for the 2022-2023 year include building the balance tank for Mangawhai's Community Wastewater Scheme, Kaihu Valley Trail construction, a body of Climate Change work, and more.

Police seek info on wanted man

Police are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted for firing a gun at police, among other offences. Cliff Wharerau, 45, had multiple warrants for his arrest, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry of Northland CIB said. "Wharerau is known to frequent Northland, Auckland and Te Awamutu, and has ties to a local gang in his area; however we are appealing for information from across the country to locate him," Verry said. "We would like to remind the public that anyone harbouring this offender may face charges."

He has distinctive tattoos on his left hand, arm and shoulder and is 174cm tall. Anyone with further information on his whereabouts can call police on 105, quoting file number 201027/0516. Information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.