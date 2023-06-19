Fog lifts over Onerahi in the background at the Whangārei Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Several early Air New Zealand flights to and from airports in Whangārei and Kerikeri were cancelled on Monday morning due to a thick blanket of fog. The heavy sheet of radiation fog also caused delays to flights scheduled for later in the morning. MetService says radiation fog usually forms overnight or early morning during the coldest hours of the day and then dissipates after the sun comes up. The region wasn’t the only area affected as Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place overnight on Sunday.

Residents stumped

Raumanga residents stumped to see police and forensics on Arcus St for several days but not a word was said about why they were there, now have answers. Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton, when contacted by the Advocate, said officers attended a sudden death in Raumanga on the afternoon of June 12. Further enquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death were initially needed, Clayton said. Hence, the scene examination was carried out. Clayton said a post-mortem was also completed and as a result, the matter was referred to the Coroner, who will ultimately issue a ruling around the cause of death.

Erosion programme funds

The Northland Regional Council has secured $1.7 million in funding over four years from the Sustainable Land Management Hill Country Erosion Programme, administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). Natural Resources Working Party chair Amy Macdonald said the council would target reducing erosion on highly erodible land. Funding will be available to plant natives on erosion-prone land, helping to enable land use change from pasture to trees. More than 60 per cent of Northland and 40 per cent of the region’s grazing land is classified as highly erodible. For more information about making an application, call 0800 002 004 and ask to speak to a land management adviser or email landadmin@nrc.govt.nz.

Collection day change

Rubbish and recycling collection days are changing for some rural properties in Ruawai and Matakohe. From today, rubbish day for properties on Ararua Rd, Bellamy Rd, Gallie Rd, Greenhill Rd, Horniblow Rd, Matakohe West Rd, Oparakau Rd, Petley Rd, Smith Canal Rd, Tana Rd, and Te Tonga Rd will be on Tuesday, not Wednesday. Rubbish collection in other areas will remain unchanged.

Correction

The Whangārei District Council bought land at Ōākura which was developed as a sports hub, not the Far North District Council as stated in a story about a visit by former All Blacks coach Graham Henry on Monday. Henry was there to celebrate the turnaround of Whangaruru Rugby Football Club and the near completion of Te Whare Hakinakina o Whangaruru (Whangaruru Sports Complex).



