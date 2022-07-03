Wing 355 graduated on Thursday and was notable for having the highest ever number of wāhine Māori. Photo / NZ Police

One officer from the latest crop of police graduates has been posted to Northland. Wing 355 graduated on Thursday and was notable for having the highest ever number of wāhine Māori - 24 out of 70 graduating recruits. Police launched a video documentary campaign, Puhikura, just weeks ago in an effort to recruit more wāhine Māori. The campaign includes a series of community events for wāhine interested in joining the police, but events for Northland are yet to be announced.

Matapouri crash

A serious crash on Matapouri Rd yesterday afternoon involved a truck and a motorcycle. The crash, near the intersection with Kaiatea Rd, was reported to police just after 12.30pm. Two ambulances assessed and treated one patient at the scene.

Car fire in Kamo

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a car fire on Station Rd, Kamo on Friday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire which police were making enquiries into. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting event number P051094060, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Rates rise in annual plan

The Far North District Council has passed its Annual Plan for 2022-23, which includes an average rates rise of 5.44 per cent. That's higher than the current 2.9 per cent increase in the Local Government Cost Index but less than the current maximum increase of 6.4 per cent allowed under Far North District Council rules. Some councillors at Thursday's meeting in Kaikohe expressed concerns about affordability given inflation and high fuel costs, while others wanted the high rates paid by commercial and forestry property addressed. In the end, however, only Cr Mate Radich voted against the rates increase and abstained from voting on the Annual Plan.