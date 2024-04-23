The Te Kamo Scout Group cleaned up the headstones in Maunu Cemetery's RSA section ahead of Anzac Day.

Te Kamo Scout Group carried out its annual clean up of headstones in Maunu Cemetery’s RSA section on Sunday. The youngsters and their caregivers gave up some of their school holidays to make sure the graves were in good condition ahead of Anzac Day on Thursday.

Paying respects at Gallipoli

Chief Petty Officer David Tapene, from Hikurangi, has served with the Royal New Zealand Navy for nearly 25 years and is now at the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkiye to pay his respects to those who served there during the 1915 battle. Tapene, who specialises in communications, was selected to be the holder of the ceremonial rākau (staff) at the commemorations.

Sailing trust granted $4000

The R Tucker Thompson Youth Sailing Trust was granted $4000 for its youth development programme from the Te Hiku Community Board. The programme takes 14 to 18-year-olds on a seven-day voyage that is focuses on tikanga Māori and belonging.

Body cams for security at Woolworths

Woolworths is rolling out body-worn cameras to staff in all its stores this week, to help de-escalate situations and improve safety. The cameras are only turned on in the event of a security incident and footage will not be released unless requested by police as part of an investigation. Team members are also required to notify customers before recording. The supermarket chain says it has seen a 75 per cent increase in physical assaults in the last three years.

Excellence centre at NorthTec

NorthTec held a blessing ceremony for its newly built Civil Engineering and Architecture Excellence Centre last week. The building is custom-designed to suit the needs of students, and to work with and highlight the original structure of the building.

Track open again after fixes

Sections of the popular Ōpua to Paihia walking track reopened this week after several months of repair and upgrade works. Two stages of remedial works to the coastal walkway have been completed but did not include the 325m section damaged by slips following Cyclone Gabrielle last year, near Richardson St. A detour remains in place for this section of the track.

Register events in Matariki programme

Whangārei District Council is asking anyone planning a public Puanga Matariki event between May 31 and June 30 to register online by Sunday The event will then be included in the Matariki programme for free. You can register at council’s website.



