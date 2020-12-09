Northland news in brief: Santa parade is on, and hunt for go-kart driver

The Ministry of Health has said additional support will be provided to district health boards that cover popular summer holiday destinations, such as Russell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Santa Parade this Saturday

The Kerikeri Christmas Parade will be held from noon this Saturday, followed by food stalls and children's entertainment on the Domain. The parade, organised by Kerikeri Lions Club, will follow the usual circuit starting and finishing at the Domain, with a loop around the one-way system then to the New World roundabout and back. The Lions are offering $600 in cash and vouchers for the best float and $300 for the runner-up. Entertainment will be provided by the Ronald McDonald Show.



Hunt for go-kart driver

The driver of a go-kart allegedly driving dangerously is being sought by police after evading officers. Northland police asked for help to catch the driver after taking multiple calls from people concerned over dangerous driving. Police said the go-kart driver had "previously failed to stop for police". "Police would like to identify the driver of the go-kart and its location in order to hold the driver accountable and prevent any harm to themselves or members of the public."

Sports' future examined

Northland's sporting codes are discussing the future of sport and how to boost participation alongside Sport New Zealand. Initiated by the Northland Sports Coalition, 11 code representatives gathered at Cobham Oval yesterday to explore Sport New Zealand's "Balance is Better" programme, which focused on allowing young sportspeople to try a range of codes and encourage more to stay in sport. Discussions finish today and a comprehensive breakdown of what was discussed will feature in the Northern Advocate tomorrow.

Speed limit changes progressing

The Far North District Council says it is on track to meet implementation targets for new speed limits that will come into effect on more than 60 roads in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward on January 25.

Elected members set new speed limits over a large area between Kāeo and Ōhaeawai in May, after seeking community feedback on a Speed Limits Bylaw 2019, chief executive Shaun Clarke saying council and Northland Transportation Alliance staff had begun the process of replacing speed limit signage.

About 35 per cent of 220 signpost foundation holes had been dug, while 80 per cent of the required signage (poles, speed signs, thresholds and give way signs) had been ordered.

It would take about two weeks to make the signs, allowing installation to begin before Christmas, although they would be covered until January 25, when the new speed limits took effect.

Meanwhile, the council was planning an information campaign including news coverage in local newspapers, full-page newspaper advertisements and social media, focusing on new speed limits on arterial roads.

Information would also be posted to ratepayers with the third-quarter rates bills on January 20.

Covid aid boost for DHB

The Ministry of Health has said additional support will be provided to district health boards that cover popular summer holiday destinations to assist in their fight against Covid-19. A ministry spokesperson said they were working with DHBs to ensure their response to any new case or cluster was sufficient. "This includes ensuring additional support is available – if needed - to assist DHBs in popular summer destinations with their capacity to test, contact trace and manage both cases and their contacts." Northland is one of New Zealand's top summer holiday destinations, with many tourists visiting the Bay of Islands. The Northland DHB is advising people who own or visit baches to register for a Covid-19 Tracer app poster to assist contact-tracing efforts.

FNDC backs tyre-shredding plant

The Far North District Council is supporting an iwi-led proposal to establish a tyre-shredding plant in Kaitaia.

The Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust (ANT) has secured Provincial Growth Fund money to establish a plant where tyres will be shredded, then transported to Auckland for recycling.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has completed due diligence on the proposal, and FNDC management has approved the enterprise as a disposal option for tyres received through council waste contracts.

The council has also reached agreement with Te Tii Trust to establish a community recycling centre on trust land at Waitangi, CEO Shaun Clarke saying Waste Management was finalising a proposal to present to management.