Sephiroth Thackray dresses up as a character from Final Fantasy 10 for the Sandbox Fandom Festival 2024, which is returning to Whangārei this year. Photo / NZME

The world of geek culture and creativity is returning to Whangārei with the Sandbox Fandom Festival 2025. The event is returning to Forum North on July 12, celebrating art, games, cosplay, animation, comics, music, tech and more. Participants are encouraged to flaunt their cosplay, compete in contests, explore the artist alley, watch performances and immerse themselves in all aspects of pop culture. For tickets, go to eventfinda.co.nz.

Advice for hospital patients

Northland patients should attend their hospital appointments during senior doctors’ strike action unless they have been contacted, according to Health NZ. Senior doctors and dentists in Northland, who are members of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, are striking for 24 hours from 10am Wednesday. Health NZ said all hospitals will remain open during the strike. Some planned treatments may be disrupted but patients should attend appointments unless they have been contacted for a reschedule.

Insight into life of councillors

Find out what’s involved in becoming an elected member for Northland Regional Council and Kaipara District Council during a Q&A session at Maungaturoto Centennial Hall on June 19. The session, from 5.30pm, will provide insight into the role of an elected member and the election process. There will be a panel of local government experts to answer questions, including the chief executives of both councils and electoral officer Dale Ofsoske. Maungaturoto Centennial Hall is at 44 View St, or join via the livestream www.kaipara.govt.nz/elections