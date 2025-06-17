The world of geek culture and creativity is returning to Whangārei with the Sandbox Fandom Festival 2025. The event is returning to Forum North on July 12, celebrating art, games, cosplay, animation, comics, music, tech and more. Participants are encouraged to flaunt their cosplay, compete in contests, explore the artist
Northland news in brief: Sandbox Fandom Festival 2025 returns to Whangārei in July
Film crew hits Bay of Islands
The Bay of Islands will be the starring location for a three-week film shoot understood to be a “Kiwi police drama”. In a social media post, the Far North District Council says Lippy Pictures is bringing a 70-strong crew to the region, with filming scheduled from Wednesday, June 18, to Thursday, July 10. Several road closures are planned:
- Today – Bayview Rd, Paihia
- June 19 – Tau Henare Drive, Waitangi
- June 22 – SH11 Tohitapu Rd, Paihia
- June 25–27 – Cass St, York St, and The Strand, Russell-Kororāreka
Ōpua is also on the filming schedule, though no road closures are expected there. The council says the production team is staying locally and working closely with it, iwi and community stakeholders to minimise disruption. The council says it strongly supports the project, which is expected to showcase the region and provide a boost to the local economy. Meanwhile, Kerikeri Theatre Company has advertised that the production wants to hire Northlanders of all ethnicities, sizes and looks for paid work as extras and body doubles.
Horse dies after highway accident
A horse died and a vehicle was significantly damaged after the two collided on State Highway 12 near Kaikohe on Sunday. Police attended the crash about 10pm. The driver was heading west, and another car approaching from the opposite direction reportedly received minor damage. Police said neither drivers were injured but the horse died at the scene.
Car crash knocks out power
Police are investigating a crash at a Ruakākā property on Monday. About 9pm, a car hit a tree and fence, before coming to rest against a house at Tamure Place. A police spokeswoman said the car hit the home’s power box, which caused an outage. There were no reports of injury to the driver and the house did not sustain major damage.