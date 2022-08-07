Northland rugby stalwart Moses Cherrington has passed away. Photo / Supplied

Tributes are pouring in after the loss of respected Northland rugby stalwart Moses Cherrington. He was a passionate and ongoing supporter of Māori rugby in Northland as well as the Northland Taniwha over many years. Moses' body laid in state at Otiria Marae in Moerewa for the night before the funeral on Friday.

Lotto winners

A Northland punter won $39,661 with Lotto Second Division draw on Saturday. The player was among six other Second Division winners, while an Aucklander won a whopping $1 million in the First Division. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5m. A lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Death inquiries continue

Police inquiries into the death of a Panguru resident who was mauled by a pack of dogs are continuing. Neville Thomson, 69, was found dead at his Puketawa Rd house about 2pm on Thursday last week. The dogs that attacked him belonged to a friend who had been staying with him, his son Te Ahu Thomson said. Police yesterday said inquiries into his death were continuing. The Far North District Council said there were 25 dogs on Thomson's property, some of them puppies.

New police officer

Northland is getting one new police officer from the latest wing to graduate from the NZ Police College. And, if his award from the college is anything to go by, the new officer could make Northland's roads safer. Constable Kyle Merritt won the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award from the 76 other officers from the wing and will start work in Northland shortly. Wing 356 graduated this week.

Beekeeping course

Buzzing to learn about beekeeping? A fees-free beekeeping course is looking for students in Maunu, Whangārei. Starting early October, the course involves 19 one-day classes, both theory and practical. You will gain comprehensive knowledge of keeping bees and earn a Level 3 Certificate in Apiculture. Class sizes are small, email jonathan.long.nz@gmail.com for more info.

Early morning call

Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade had an early wake-up call on Thursday when a water pipe burst in a Ripi St home at 1.40am. Fire chief Bill Hutchinson said firefighters turned off the main, swept the water out of the flooded house, and returned to bed for what was left of the night.

Two vehicle crash

One person is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Kauri, north of Whangārei. The two-vehicle crash was reported to police about 11.50am on Friday and the road was temporarily closed. The serious crash unit is investigating.

Correction

An article in The Northern Advocate on July 29 quoted a retired Northland dentist as saying 70 studies internationally have concluded fluoridated water did not help prevent tooth decay. He in fact said the studies showed immeasurable damaging effects on the human brain. The error is regretted.