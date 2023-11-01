Northland news in brief: Road safety for teens, Armistice Day and explosive disposal

Road Safety Education Limited is hosting a free one-hour programme for anyone teaching a teen to drive.

The RoadGuide is designed to inform and empower whānau with young drivers on the best practices for coaching a driver.

The programme session will be held at the Northland Rugby Club rooms at 136 Riverside Dr, Parahaki, Whangārei from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. People can register via Eventbrite at https://shorturl.at/ESY35.

Temporary road closure

There will be a temporary road closure in place on Saturday, November 4 on Okara Drive between the Porowini Avenue and Port Road roundabouts from 12pm until 10pm for the Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular.

Armistice Day commemoration

The Far North (Kaitāia) RSA Inc will hold its Armistice Day Commemoration Service on Saturday, November 11 - Armistice Day - at the Kaitāia cenotaph, commencing from 11am.

Medals must be worn for the service. it will be followed by refreshments at the RSA.

After four terrible years, fighting in World War I finally ended with the signing of an armistice between the Central Powers and the Allies on November 11, 1918. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent and November 11 became Armistice Day.

150 years of education

Oramoahoe School, in the Bay of Islands, is celebrating 150 years of education in the area this Friday and Saturday.

The school, on State Highway 10, is holding its 150-Year Oromahoe School Celebrations, with the festivities starting at 11am on Friday.

On Friday, there will be collection of registration packs and the school’s open morning from 11am-12.30pm, with a light lunch to follow.

On Saturday, the collection of registration packs starts at 10am with a pōwhiri, followed by student performances, a picnic lunch, photos from throughout the decades and a tree planting at 1.30pm.

All past and present students, staff and whānau of Oromahoe School are welcome to the sesquicentennial celebration as the school celebrates 150 years of education in Oromahoe.

To register or for further querie,s contact the school office on (09) 4077834 or email office@oromahoe.school.nz.

Explosive disposal

Northlanders are urged not to be in the vicinity of the Great Exhibition Bay beach after a “possible” explosive device is scheduled to be disposed of in the next 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said at 7.48am, they were alerted about a volatile device that was found in the sand dunes.

After confirming its location, officers contacted their colleagues at the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and confirmed it did not present any immediate danger to the public and would be “safely destroyed”.

“Regardless, we advise the public to avoid the area for the next 24 hours to assist the NZDF in disposing of the device,” the police spokesperson said.