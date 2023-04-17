People can get a ride on conservation group Project Island Song’s new vessel, Mārara, this Sunday

Free rides on conservation boat

Bay of Islands conservation group Project Island Song is offering free rides on its new boat on Sunday, April 23. Rides will leave Russell wharf at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12pm and 12.30pm; sign up on the day at the nearby Project Island Song tent. Minimum age 5 years old; under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. The new boat is named Mārara after a Rāwhiti kuia known for her support of the island restoration project.

Youths on roofs

Police were called to a school in Kamo on Sunday following reports of a disturbance. The Advocate understands three youths were on the roofs of Hurupaki School on Dip Rd. Police arrived around 4pm and transported the trio home.

Civil Defence grants

Applications for the 2023 Civil Defence Grant to help Northlanders in the wake of recent devastating storms totalled more than $6 million for the month from January 28. Exactly $6,178,975 worth of grant applications were received, the majority Whangārei based. Overall, for that same timeframe, 282 of the 25,095 grants were declined.

Everything right in fire

A Kerikeri resident “did everything right” when a fire started in her laundry on Saturday, preventing the fire’s spread to the rest of the house. Fire chief Les Wasson said the Peacock Gardens woman raised the alarm about 3.30pm then closed all the doors, depriving the fire of oxygen. Volunteers put out the blaze with an extinguisher. The fire was confined to the laundry but there was smoke damage throughout the house. The cause of the fire could not be determined.

Teachers to vote on offer

Northland primary school teachers will be voting on an improved offer for their collective employment agreement after taking part in the country’s largest education strike in March. The NZEI Te Riu Roa primary teacher members negotiating team received a third collective agreement offer from the Ministry of Education last week, which sees welcome movement on several key issues, NZEI Te Riu Roa said. Key elements of the proposed offer include increases in classroom release time; an increase in the Māori immersion teaching allowance; a new Pacific bilingual teaching allowance; 200 cultural leadership allowances of $5000 per year; remuneration increase of between 11-14 per cent over three years and significantly more sick leave.

Blaze from flue

Firefighters were called to Bulls Gorge near Kerikeri on Saturday when heat from a fireplace flue ignited a cabin accommodating volunteer workers. The blaze was mostly out when the fire brigade arrived but they had to remove part of the cabin’s lining to ensure it was fully extinguished. No one was injured. The fire was caused by the hot flue being too close to timber and other building materials, fire chief Les Wasson said.



