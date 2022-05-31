A project to revitalise Kaitāia, Ahipara and Awanui, including Dalmatian Alleyway or "Dally Alley", in Kaitāia, has won the supreme award at the 2022 Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards

A project to revitalise Kaitāia, Ahipara and Awanui has won the supreme award at the 2022 Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards. The Far North District Council took home the award for its part in the Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Project, a collaboration with the Kaitaia Business Association, Te Hiku iwi, Te Hiku Community Board and the wider community. The revitalisation project incorporates 81 urban development, restoration and revitalisation initiatives in the three Far North towns. The judges said the project was "an exemplar of how modern local government acts as leader and broker of solutions that promote community wellbeing and achieves tangible results. This pragmatic and focused wellbeing initiative is exactly the outcome that Parliament had in mind when it restored wellbeing to the statutory purpose of local government." The project also won the Minister of Local Government's Award for Council/Community Relations. Most of the project's cost was covered by a $7m Provincial Growth Fund grant.

Ram raid investigation

Police are investigating a ram raid on a commercial property in Whangārei overnight on Tuesday. Police were notified around 1.40am that a vehicle had been used to gain entry to a business on Dent St. The offenders abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled on foot with a number of items taken from the premises. A police spokesperson said they were reviewing CCTV footage as part of their ongoing inquiries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220531/0111 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Injuries after knife incident

Police responded to an incident in Murdoch Cres, Raumanga, Whangārei on Monday afternoon where a person has received a knife wound. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann confirmed the police responded to the incident and an ambulance was dispatched about 3.30pm. There appeared to have been a fight between family members, Swann said, and someone was being treated for a knife wound.

Bike destroyed by fire

A quad bike was destroyed but a farm shed was saved after a fire at a remote property on Otangaroa Rd, near Kāeo, on Monday. Mangonui fire chef Mark Donnelly said the farmer had parked his quad in a half-round barn about 6.10pm when minutes later it burst into flames. He managed to drag the bike outside but the flames spread across the ground and through pallets to the shed. Mangonui and Kaeo brigades responded. The shed was charred but still structurally sound, Donnelly said.

Library upgrade

Procter Library in Kerikeri has had a major revamp of its children's space and teen area as well as new shelving throughout, improved study spaces, quiet areas, a bookable study room, hangout area and a new makerspace area. The lift has also been rebuilt. The makerspace includes a 3-D printer, a Circuit, VR headsets and other robotics kit, sewing machines, creative software on Mac computers, art and craft supplies, and will also grow to include a recording/podcasting space.