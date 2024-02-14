Northland is in a restricted fire season.

Northland has moved to a restricted fire season until further notice. No open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency NZ. The restriction applies to everywhere south of the Far North, which is in a prohibited fire season. Te Hiku region manager Ron Devlin said high westerly winds are already causing spike days where the fire danger is hitting the highest level of extreme.

Rescue of family earns accolade

Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club won Surf Life Saving NZ’s Northern Region BP Rescue of the Month. On January 22, lifeguards rescued a family including a young child stuck on rocks in a cave north of Langs Beach in Whangārei.

Jobs and training expo

An employment, education and training roadshow is taking place from February 27. The Job Explore Expo will host more than 40 stalls from across industries and communities, including NZ Defence, Fire Emergency New Zealand, Top Energy, and Metlifecare. The expo will be at the Te Ora Hou Centre in Whangārei on February 27 from midday to 3.30pm; at the Kaikohe District War Memorial Hall on February 28 from 1pm to 3.30pm, and at Te Ahu in Kaitāia on February 29 from midday to 3.30pm.

Aid for green youth projects

Northland Regional Council’s 2023 Environmental Leaders Fund (ELF) has awarded $35,000 to support schools and early childhood centres with projects that increase students’ knowledge and passion for the environment. Twenty successful applicants across Kaipara, Whangārei and the Far North were given up to $3000 each to turn climate-positive projects into reality.

Festival helpers sought

Volunteers are needed to help at the annual Mangōnui Waterfront Festival on March 2. People are needed for a few hours to help man the gates, collect money, provide wristbands, and greet attendees. People interested can email infocentre@doubtlessbay.co.nz

Crews fight wetland fire

Firefighters will remain at a wetland fire between Dargaville and Baylys Beach until Friday. About 30 firefighters are working each day to extinguish the fire burning deep in large tree stumps. The water used to put out the fire is turning to steam and mixing with smoke, causing large plumes. The fire is contained and does not pose a threat to the public.

Parua Bay kiwi release

A kiwi will be released in Parua Bay on February 25. Backyard Kiwi will be hosting the event at 6pm at the rugby field behind the Parua Bay Community Centre. People are encouraged to wear walking shoes as there is a short jaunt to the release site.

Correction

The story about Mangawhai Heads Surf Life Saving Club in yesterday’s Advocate incorrectly wrote David Wheatley said there is an increased risk of loss of life or serious injury every day the slip is not damaged. It should have said “every day the slip is not repaired”.