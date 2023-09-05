A roadshow for Northland's hospitality sector is kicking off next month. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Restaurant Association has launched a series of informative seminars designed to address crucial topics within the hospitality sector. The Te Tai Tokerau Roadshow will provide business owners with valuable insights and knowledge via its seminars about Te Tupu Tahi programme - a cookery training programme by the association and NorthTec; an FPA (Fair Pay Agreements) update, and a work visa and immigration policy update. The roadshow schedule is: Peekaboo Backyard Eatery, Kaitāia on October 2 at 2pm; Greens Thai Cuisine, Paihia on October 3 at 10am, and NorthTec Te Pukenga Apprentice Restaurant, Whangārei on October 3 at 2.30pm. For more information, visit www.restaurantnz.co.nz/te-tupu-tahi/.

Playground protection praised

Far North District Council’s push to install shade sails at playgrounds in the district has won praise from the Cancer Society. Cheyenne Akehurst, of Cancer Society Northland, said shade was one of the critical steps in being sun-smart and reducing the risk of getting skin cancer. The installation of shade sails at playgrounds in the Far North is part of a three-year council project to provide sun protection at 18 locations in the district. The first stage, which is now complete, includes Te Tii Beach in Paihia, Nisbet Park in Moerewa, Taupō Bay, Memorial Park in Kaikohe, Waiotaraire Reserve in Karikari, and Coopers Beach. Stage-two shade sails are planned for Matthews Avenue Park in Kaitāia, Tauranga Bay, Tōtara North, Cable Bay, Pukenui and Church St in Kawakawa, and are due for completion in November.

Centre venture

Southern Cross Healthcare and Northland Orthopaedic Centre have announced a new partnership, the Southern Cross Healthcare Northland Surgical Centre. The 50/50 joint venture will see the existing clinic in Whangārei continue to grow to meet the needs of the Northland region. The clinic currently has nine orthopaedic surgeons, and its current primary focus is day-stay orthopaedic care for private patients and those referred via ACC and Te Whatu Ora.

Burning bush

A car fire that set a section of the surrounding bush area alight was brought under control by the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade on Monday. Police and emergency services arrived at the recreation reserve shortly before 10pm. Warren Marshall of the Ruakākā Fire Brigade said the car was reportedly stolen, and that his crew attended about 15 car fires in a year.



