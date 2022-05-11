Northland news in brief: Renowned Te Roroa Treaty negotiator receives prestigious honour; man charged with arson

Artist and Treaty negotiator Alexander Nathan was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro on Monday. Photo / Governor-General's Office

The renowned Te Roroa Treaty negotiator and artist Alex Nathan has received one of the country's top honours in a ceremony at Wellington's Government House.

Nathan's honour - Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and art - was announced on December 31 but awarded to him in person by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro on Monday.

Nathan, who is based in Whangārei, played a key role in the Treaty settlement of west coast iwi Te Roroa, from the research and initial claim in 1986 through years of negotiations to settlement in 2008. He then chaired the iwi until 2010.

Nathan helped establish Matatina Marae in Waipoua Forest and represented Te Roroa in negotiations with local and central government over the protection of the forest and Kai Iwi Lakes.

He co-founded Waipoua Forest Trust, which has planted more than 1.5 million trees since 1998 and has been closely involved in the protection of the great kauri Tāne Mahuta.

Nathan's contribution to the arts began with traditional carving of bone, stone and wood, but since the 1990s he has made a name for himself internationally for his use of silver as an indigenous art form.

Ute crash

Police and ambulance staff attended a crash in Whangārei on Wednesday morning after a ute crashed off the road and into a fence.

Police say no serious injuries were reported after emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Ewing Rd, Riverside, at about 8.15am.

The crash caused minor disruptions to commuter traffic.

Arson charge

A man has been charged with arson after a Whangārei home was badly damaged in a fire on Tuesday.

Shawn Charles White of Onerahi appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday on arson charges.

The 47-year-old was remanded to reappear in the court via audio visual link on May 25.

White was charged with intentionally damaging by fire the property at 2 Cartwright Rd, Onerahi, on May 10, knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue. This carries a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

He also faces a charge of, on the same day, intentionally damaging by fire any property if he or she knows, or ought to know, that danger to life is likely to ensue. This carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

House fire at Shipwreck Bay

An Ahipara house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene yesterday afternoon.

Five Far North crews turned out to tackle the blaze at the single-storey residential dwelling in Te Kōhanga, Shipwreck Bay, around 2pm.

Fire communications shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived at the scene. Footage posted on social media showed a dark chimney of smoke cutting through the blue skies near the beachfront.

Charred scrub could be seen in a video filmed from a distance away.

Pennefather said there were no reports of injuries. The fire was extinguished and a fire investigator attended.