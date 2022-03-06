Northland news in brief; reduced cat and kitten prices, Northland police quash rumour, Lotto results

Whangārei SPCA is reducing its cat and kitten prices for the next two weeks.

Adult cats over five months are now $60, kittens under five months are now $110 and a bonded pair of kittens costs $200. All felines are desexed, microchipped, have had at least their first vaccination and have been treated for worms and fleas.

Visit spca.nz/adopt for more information.

Covid numbers

There were 483 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northland on Saturday and 382 cases on Sunday. The numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health. The Northland District Health Board now only updates its numbers Monday to Friday, during working hours.

Gayford rumour untrue

A rumour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiance Clarke Gayford appeared in the Whangārei District Court has been debunked. While police, in general, do not confirm whether an individual is under police investigation a spokesperson said on this occasion, however, they can say Gayford "is not and has not been the subject of any police inquiry nor has he been charged in relation to any matter".

Bach fire

Ngunguru fire crews were called out to a fire at a bach on Saturday afternoon around 3.45pm. Ngunguru fire brigade senior station officer Chris Gibbs said the fire had started in one of the rooms of the bach and spread on to the lawn. The property wasn't occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lotto winners

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Gisborne each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million. Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Waikato won $300,000 with Strike Four. The Lotto numbers were 5, 6, 12, 18, 25, 27, bonus 39, Powerball 3; and the Strike numbers were 25, 27, 12, 18. The live draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in red under the traffic light settings. Lotto is currently using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball and Strike.

School parking reminder

A small number of people are reportedly exhibiting bad parking behaviour at schools around the Kaipara district with parking on grass berms and over yellow lines. Kaipara District Council parking wardens are monitoring the situation and will focus first on educating people but the council has warned that "in some cases, they may have no other option but to issue infringement tickets".