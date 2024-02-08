The official numbers are in – Waitangi Day attracted a record crowd to the Treaty Grounds in Northland this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A record 60,000 people attended Waitangi Day commemorations at Waitangi, according to final estimates from the Treaty Grounds. This is higher than the 50,000 over the week originally estimated by Waitangi National Trust chair Pita Tipene. The record crowds, which were more than double those in the rain-hit 2023 events, led to traffic jams that will be considered in debriefs by Waitangi National Trust and Far North District Council.

New mast for radio service

The AM radio service in part of the Far North will be out for up to three days next week while a new transmission mast is installed at Waipapakauri by Radio NZ. The previous government announced a $1.48 million package in November 2022 to fund the repair and replacement of transmission masts in Northland. The 55-metre Waipapakauri mast, which services the Far North, is the first to be replaced.

Masked attackers

People at an address on Graham St, Kensington, received minor injuries after they were attacked by a group of masked men. A police spokesperson said officers were called to a firearms incident at 11.10pm Wednesday following reports men wearing masks and carrying weapons entered the address. An investigation was under way.

Snorkel experiences

A free snorkel day in Whanaki, run by Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR) and sponsored by Water Safety NZ, attracted 100 participants. Similar events throughout Northland aim to safely connect people to their marine backyard. To learn more about upcoming events, visit EMR’s website.

Colourful campaign

Northlanders can swap up to 14 cans of food for seven 60ml or 80ml testpots of Resene paint as part of Resene Hunger for Colour. Two cans of food gets you one testpot. All cans donated at Resene stores are given to local Salvation Army foodbanks. The campaign runs until February 29.

Search for dairy stars

Applications and nominations for the Dairy Women’s Network’s Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Award close on February 29. The winner receives a scholarship to the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme. The scholarship covers the programme fee, travel, accommodation, mentoring and access to the network and Fonterra platforms to share research. To apply, visit the Dairy Women’s Network website.

Footbridge opening

Pedestrians will get their first chance to cross the new footbridge on Kāeo Bridge today.There will still be some temporary barriers next to the new footbridge until permanent fencing is completed. The footbridge will be a safer alternative to the busy two-lane Waikare Creek road bridge, particularly for pedestrians with prams or those in wheelchairs.