Northland news in brief: Record fair back; and parts of Twin Coast Cycle Trail closed

Northland vinyl record lovers are in for a treat with another Record Collectors Fair being held in Whangārei this month.

Doomsayers have been predicting the death of the vinyl record for decades, but vinyl is one of the largest growing musical formats.

And Northland vinyl junkies can get their fix at the next Whangārei Record Collectors Fair later this month.

The fair will be held at 116 Bank St, Whangārei, from 10am on November 27.

Cycle trail asbestos removal

Sections of the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail are closed while asbestos piping is removed. The closures affect the Moerewa area of the trail with Kingi Rd to Lucas Rd shut for up to three days; and Lucas Rd to Pembroke St as well as Pembroke St to Station Rd closed for four days at most. Contractors started work on November 1 at Kingi Rd and are set to work their way northeast towards Station Rd.

Cops question 'bad advice'

Police have urged caution after "bad advice" for trampers and walkers has done the rounds on social media. Outdoor, tramping, and community groups of Facebook have hosted a post that recommends people lost in the wilderness with low battery on their phone change their voicemail message rather than call 111. Police completely reject the life-threatening advice, instead saying anyone in this situation should dial 111. Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to use the Plan My Walk app – which records trip intentions and contacts – as well take a distress beacon which can be hired from outdoor stores or Department of Conservation visitor centres.

Fireworks risk for kiwi

Nesting kiwi could be at risk from spooked dogs during Guy Fawkes celebrations this weekend. Backyard Kiwi are asking Northlanders planning a fireworks display at home to let local dog owners know so they can take measures to keep their canines and the kiwi population safe. According to the conservation group, kiwi are endangered every year by dogs who have run away after being frightened by fireworks.

Crash victims named

Police have released the names of the two men who died following a head-on collision in Wheki Valley, Whangārei, on October 24. Travis Alexander Hunt, aged 39, of Whangārei, and Brian Charles Harding, aged 54, of Dargaville both died at the scene on State Highway 14 between Otuhi and Whatitiri roads. Five other people were injured when the two cars collided - four of which remain in Whangārei Hospital, three in a stable condition and one in a serious condition. A fifth person was transferred to Auckland Hospital for further treatment. Loved ones have launched separate Givealittle pages to support the families of Hunt and Harding and to share heartfelt tributes to the two dads. Police extended their sympathies to both whānau at this difficult time and said their investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Protesters didn't break rules

No charges have been laid by Northland police in relation to three peaceful #FreedomNZ protests in Whangārei and Kaitaia over the weekend. Around 700 protesters gathered at Pohe Island Destination Park in Whangārei on Saturday, while six cars and around 10 people were involved in the peaceful protest in Kaitaia. On Sunday, 40 cars participated in the "Freedom" protest in Whangārei which involved driving a loop downtown while tooting their horns. A Whangārei police spokesperson said the protest was lawful and no rules were breached.