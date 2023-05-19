Jean Mahara Latimer, also known as Johnny, went out kayaking in the Far North on February 16 and never came home. Photo / Marybeth Frieday

A rāhui put in place in Doubtless Bay after kayaker Jean Mahara Latimer went missing on February 15 has been lifted. Latimer’s whānau said the rāhui was lifted three months to the day the Far North man disappeared. The whānau thanked everyone involved in the search for him and to the community for respecting tikanga.

Burglary arrests

Three men were arrested following an overnight burglary in Ruakākā on Thursday. Police responded to reports of a break-in at a commercial address on Sime Rd shortly before 3am. The vehicle left and headed south on State Highway 1 towards Whangārei. Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but it continued until it was eventually abandoned on Tangihua Rd, where the occupants fled on foot. Three men, aged 27, 31, and 49, were arrested without incident a short time later. They appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday.

Motorcyclist farewelled

The motorcyclist who died a day after a tragic crash on Whangārei’s Western Hills Drive has been farewelled in a service attended by large numbers of friends and family at Waikare Marae, east of Kawakawa. Rikki Douglas, who was 27, suffered a serious brain injury in Sunday’s accident and died in hospital, surrounded by his family, the following morning. On Wednesday he was taken in a procession from his father’s home at Ruawai via Whangārei to his marae, where he was laid to rest next to his brother. His signature cap, which he was rarely seen without, went missing after the accident but was located just in time for the funeral. A Givealittle page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/forever-27 to donate. His death brings Northland’s road toll for the year to date to 10.

Helpers needed

Volunteers are needed to lend a hand with Focus Paihia’s latest waterfront project. An anonymous donor has given $100,000 to upgrade the southern end of Paihia’a main beach with a new playground, disabled access, barbecues and a revamped toilet block. Helpers are needed from May 22 to June 2 to help make morning/afternoon tea and lunch, shift topsoil and mulch, plant trees, and other tasks. Focus Paihia is also seeking donations of topsoil, driftwood, grass seed turf and native plants. Email info@focuspaihia.org.nz if you can help.

Lines discount paid out

Far North residents can expect some bills relief this month when Top Energy’s annual lines charge discount of up to $250 is paid out. Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said the discount would be a welcome mid-year boost for residential and commercial customers connected to the network, especially with the high cost of living. Shaw said all eligible electricity account holders, regardless of how they pay their power bills, will see the credit on their May power bill issued by their electricity retailer.

Community initiative

A new community initiative begins today at Reyburn House Gallery. People from the community with repair skills will come together to fix the belongings of those who participate. Volunteers donate their time to repair small appliances and electronics, clothing, bikes and more. Flat whites and baking for sale will fund the venue hire. It is noted that those who are offering repairs are not professionals and attending means you take responsibility for your own items. The event will run from 2pm until 4pm.







