Northland news in brief: Radar used in rural roading; and Shane Reti's lower spot in National's shadow cabinet

The Ground Penetrating Radar used by Northland Transportation Alliance and Kaipara District Council on the district's unsealed roads.

As part of the ongoing improvement of Kaipara's unsealed roading network, the Northland Transportation Alliance is using Ground Penetrating Radar to confirm pavement thickness across the district. The road pavement is the structural layer that provides the strength and shape for the road. NTA Maintenance Lead Bernard Petersen said the technology is used to test depth and moisture in the road's base.

"We attached the GPR unit to the back of a moving vehicle. As we slowly drive between 30 and 40km/ it sends electromagnetic waves into the ground every 100mm from each of four antennas."

The technology has been tested on 108 roads, totalling 259km during October.

Reti drops in National list

Whangārei-based National Party List MP Dr Shane Reti is number five in the party's shadow cabinet - down from number 2 previously - following a reshuffle by new leader Christopher Luxon. Dr Reti has retained his Health Spokesman portfolio, along with responsibilities for Māori-Crown Relations and Pacific Peoples. Dr Reti was National's deputy leader under Judith Collins.

Lockdown charges withdrawn

Charges against a Whangārei man accused of breaching Covid restrictions when he flew to Queenstown during the October lockdown have been withdrawn. The 42-year-old appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday charged with intentionally failing to comply with a Covid health order. It was alleged the man had flown to Queenstown from Whangārei on October 9 without first having obtained a negative Covid test result within 72 hours prior to the trip. However, the charges were withdrawn.

Arrest over machete

A 49-year-old Whangārei man was arrested after being caught on a suburban street allegedly armed with a machete. Witnesses reported seeing officers apprehend a man covered in blood and carrying multiple machetes on William Jones Dr in Ōtangarei at around 6.15pm on Sunday. A police spokesman said they received two calls about a man running around Amy Kate St in Tikipunga – separated from William Jones Dr by the Ōtangarei Sports Park. The man was taken into custody without incident. He was expected to appear in the Whangārei District Court to face a single charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

Moerewa shed fire

Information about a suspicious shed fire in Moerewa on Friday night is being sought by police and the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade. Firefighters extinguished a mattress that had been set alight in an unused shed at Simpson Park on Station Rd at around 9pm on December 3. Fortunately, the brigade put the flames out before any damage occurred to the shed. The brigade has called for anyone with information to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them in confidence.