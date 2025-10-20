Glenbervie School pupils and Bupa Tōtara Gardens Retirement Village residents restored part of the Tikipunga Wetland last week. The group potted seedlings, pulled weeds and tended to 450 native plants. The day was part of the Junior Landcare Programme, a collaboration between the Bupa Foundation and NZ Landcare Trust. The
Northland news in brief: Pupils and retirees team up to restore Tikipunga Wetland; Whangārei voter turnout lags
A Far North Lotto player won $42,336 in Saturday night’s draw. The ticket holder was one of 14 to win $28,415 in Second Division, and one of two to also win Powerball Second Division. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. Winning numbers were: 37, 32, 10, 26, 20, 33. The bonus ball was 29 and Powerball was 2.
42yo faces gun charges
A 42-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday after allegedly presenting a firearm in Parekura Bay, Russell. A man was seen last Wednesday reportedly pointing a rifle at a member of the public and inside a residence. Police were called and found a loaded SRL .357 calibre rifle with eight live rounds in the boot of the vehicle. The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and presenting a firearm at a person.
Surfing fundraiser for Bibles
Christian Surfers Northland will hit the waves on October 25 as part of a nationwide Surfathon 2025 that raises money for surfers’ Bibles. Last year, 2000 Bibles were handed out but the goal this year is to raise $50,000 to get 5000 Bibles printed to share with surfers. For more info or to donate, visit surfathon.thesurfersbible.com/christian-surfers-northland
Beef + Lamb entries
Entries for the 2026 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards are open. There are eight categories, four of which are people-focused and four industry-focused. Entries close in December, with finalists announced in March. For more information visit: www.beeflambnz.com/awards