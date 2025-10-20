A Far North Lotto player won $42,336 in Saturday night’s draw. The ticket holder was one of 14 to win $28,415 in Second Division, and one of two to also win Powerball Second Division. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto. Winning numbers were: 37, 32, 10, 26, 20, 33. The bonus ball was 29 and Powerball was 2.

42yo faces gun charges

A 42-year-old man appeared in the Kaikohe District Court yesterday after allegedly presenting a firearm in Parekura Bay, Russell. A man was seen last Wednesday reportedly pointing a rifle at a member of the public and inside a residence. Police were called and found a loaded SRL .357 calibre rifle with eight live rounds in the boot of the vehicle. The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and presenting a firearm at a person.

Surfing fundraiser for Bibles

Christian Surfers Northland will hit the waves on October 25 as part of a nationwide Surfathon 2025 that raises money for surfers’ Bibles. Last year, 2000 Bibles were handed out but the goal this year is to raise $50,000 to get 5000 Bibles printed to share with surfers. For more info or to donate, visit surfathon.thesurfersbible.com/christian-surfers-northland

Beef + Lamb entries

Entries for the 2026 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards are open. There are eight categories, four of which are people-focused and four industry-focused. Entries close in December, with finalists announced in March. For more information visit: www.beeflambnz.com/awards