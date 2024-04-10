Northland property prices are a mixed bag across the region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Far North home values are up by an average of 4.4 per cent in the first quarter or 2024. However, the average home value in Whangārei reduced by 0.2 per cent to $734,482 in the three months to the end of March 2024, but homes are still 26.5 per cent higher than four years ago at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The average home value in Far North District increased by 4.4 per cent this quarter to $726,943, and by just 0.1 per cent to $861,912 in Kaipara.

Fonterra finalist named

Whangārei farmer Michelle Ruddell (Ngati Tūwharetoa) is one of four finalists named in the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award. The title recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the dairy sector with passion, drive, innovation, and leadership. Ruddell runs a large-scale dairy farm near Whangārei and is the Northland Rural Support Trust chair. The finalist will be announced on May 2.

SH1 closure

State Highway 1, between Portland Rd and the SH15 roundabout, is shut between 7pm and 5.30am to enable the construction of a critical and deep service line necessary for the Loop Road Safety Improvement project. That work was expected to be completed overnight on Thursday but was weather dependent and therefore might be delayed until Friday. Loop Rd, while normally closed at its southern end, was being reopened at nights as required .The Loop Road/SH15 detour involves two one-way bridges that could accommodate heavy traffic. However, oversized loads would not be able to travel unless they had already determined their ability to cross those single lane bridges.

Paws for thought

Paws of Hope, a charity dedicated to providing free emergency pet food for people who are struggling to feed their dogs and cats, has expanded into the Far North. The first recipient in Northland is the Far North Community Bank in Kaitāia. Forty bags of quality pet food arrived late Match and will be ongoing. Visit Far North Community Foodbank: www.farnorthcommunityfoodbank.com or Paws of Hope: www.pawsofhope.org.nz

Phone drop damage

New State insurance data reveals New Zealanders lodge an average of 30 mobile phone claims every day. Accidental damage - mostly caused by phones being dropped - is the top cause for mobile phone claims, followed by lost phones and theft.

Council Q&A

Join Whangārei District Council for an online Q&A session about the Long Term Plan 2024-34 on April 16. The council will be consulting on a budget that plans to look after the district while also providing for growth. The session will offer the public a chance to ask questions after a short presentation on the plan. This session will be available on the council’s Facebook page.

Brigade open day

The Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting an Open Recruitment Day on May 4 from 10am to 12pm. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more about the role as well as enjoy a free sausage sizzle, skills training, check out the vehicles involved, and a bouncy castle for the kids. To find out more visit www.fireandemergency.nz/volunteer











