Northland news in brief: Principal nominated for national body; and police want sightings of white van used in shooting

Manaia View School principal Leanne Otene has been nominated for president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation

Hora Hora Primary School principal and Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association president Pat Newman has nominated his Manaia View School counterpart, Leanne Otene, for the position of president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation, and is urging the region to support her. "I believe Leanne has the political nous, the experience and the ability to be a great president of the NZPF," he said. "Treasure the chance to have one of our own advocating for us in Wellington when it comes to the vote." Newman has also nominated her for the role of vice-president, and for another term as a member of the executive. Nominations close in August, with the election in September. Otene, originally from Mangamuka and Herekino, said she was honoured to have been nominated by Newman. "I have always maintained that even though those standing are independent candidates, it is, in my view, important to gain support from your region," she said.

Van images released

Whangārei Police want information on this white van they believe was used in a drive-by shooting last month

Northland police have released CCTV images of a white van believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting in Kamo last month. The move was part of a public appeal by Whangārei police for sightings of the van as the follow positive lines of inquiry. No one inside the house on Brunner Tce was injured during the shooting that occurred on May 7 around 6.30pm. Shortly afterwards the stolen white Toyota Hiace was found well ablaze around 750m away at the end of Lewis St in Kamo. The vehicle had been taken from Pataua North earlier on the afternoon. Anyone who may have seen the white Toyota Hiace van - registration CEA315 - on the Friday of the shooting is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210511/0805.

Heritage funding available

Northlanders can apply for money from a fund that provides financial incentives to encourage the conservation of privately-owned heritage places. The National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund, administered by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, supports the conservation of places on the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero. Applications for 2021 consideration close with regional offices of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga on June 22. It is intended that the applications will be considered at the August meeting of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board unless Covid-19 issues or other unforeseen events require a delay. For more information or to download the application form – visit www.heritage.org.nz.

Ram raid investigated

Police are continuing to investigate last week's ram raid on a Ruakākā petrol station. Officers were called to the GAS Bream Bay petrol station on State Highway 1, just south of Whangārei, about 12.30am on May 27 when the alarm was triggered by a yellow Mazda reversed at high speed through the front entrance. Dramatic CCTV footage captured the incident, where six people were seen rushing into station before making off with a haul of cigarettes and icecream.

Campervan retrieved

They didn't think they would be able to do it, but a Houhora Fire Brigade crew managed to retrieve a campervan from the Tasman Sea south of Hukatere on Monday night. Chief fire officer Warren Bunn doubted that the vehicle would ever return to the road, "but at least we got it off the beach". The crew towed the vehicle some 500m to the beach access at Hukatere, and left it there for a professional tower to collect it the following day. The alarm was raised just before 9.30pm. The fire crew arrived shortly after, and were pondering the situation when a wave pushed the vehicle shorewards a little, encouraging them to attempt to retrieve it. "The water had gone right through it so it was a goner, but we didn't want to leave it there," Bunn said. Whoever had been in the campervan had gone by the time the Houhora crew arrived.

Militaria show returns

Following a break of the past two years, due to the Christchurch Massacre and Covid--19, members of the Northland branch of the New Zealand Antique and Historical Association of New Zealand are preparing for the 19th annual Whangārei Hunting, Shooting and Militaria Show. The show, to be held at Barge Park Event Centre on Saturday, June 12, will feature stalls selling firearms, ammunition, accessories, books, and militaria antiques and collectables. There will be a number of exhibitors from out of town who will display a range of products, alongside private stallholders. The show will be open from 9am till 3pm.