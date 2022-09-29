Northland's councils will replace tsunami sirens through their Long Terms Plan processes. Photo / Supplied

Northland's four councils have agreed to support the replacement of the tsunami sirens, with the Civil Defence Northland Emergency Management Group coordinating the project.

The new tsunami warning sirens will have greater reach, more backups - such as solar power - and voice instruction functionality, allowing specific messages about the tsunami threat and the required actions to be provided in addition to a siren sound.

The $5 million project is expected to take place over the next three to five years - starting early 2023. The existing siren network will be maintained continuously throughout and consultation with coastal communities will be held to support the selection of the siren locations.

Powerball rolls over

Northlanders missed out on Wednesday's Lotto winnings. Instead, a lucky player from Nelson won $200,000 with Strike Four. Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Saturday where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million.

Slug gun injury

A man reportedly received a minor injury from a slug gun in Ōtangarei on Wednesday evening. He turned up hurt at Whangārei Hospital around 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson said they spoke to the person involved and their inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz and reference file number 220928/8664.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Helicopter survey

Northpower will survey its main network power lines in a low-flying helicopter across Dargaville, Maungatapere, Whangārei, Hikurangi, Bream Bay, Maungaturoto, Mangawhai and Kaiwaka on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Anyone with concerns should phone Northpower faults on 0800 10 40 40.