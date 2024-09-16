A ride to publicise the Pass Wide and Slow movement over the weekend saw positive attitudes from motorists.

A ride to publicise the Pass Wide and Slow movement over the weekend saw positive attitudes from motorists, organiser Claire Ganantchian says. Drivers gave at least two metres of space and waved as the single-file group made their way toward the Twin Pines Pub at Haruru on Saturday and toward Paihia on Sunday. Ganantchian hoped the walk, which was one of many taking place countrywide, would make it clear to the council and central government that horse riders should be taken seriously and included as vulnerable road users. She also said the movement wanted to see more comprehensive rules in the road code around how to approach horses and their riders.

Scam alert

Police are urging the public to be vigilant as a new scam does the rounds overseas which could make its way to New Zealand shores. Packages are being sent to addresses with a gift and a QR code inside. The gift does not include the sender’s information or information from a known retailer and instead encourages the recipient to scan the QR code to find out who sent the gift. The code then allows offenders to access any and all data on your phone or device. This includes financial information and personal data. Police urge anyone who recieves one of these gifts to not scan the QR code. Please report information to police at 105.

Community champion

The Northland Rugby Union emerged as the overall winner for ReSport Charitable Trust’s Champion a Good Cause 30 Day Competition. The campaign, started in May and ended last month, saw various business and individuals engaged in a friendly competition to collect new and gently used sports gear, to be redistributed to those in need. The Northland Rugby Union led in stock collection and social media engagement.