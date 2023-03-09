Police are still investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Ruawai. Photo / NZME

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a fatal crash on State Highway 12 near Ruawai on the afternoon of March 3. The driver of the single vehicle involved was found dead at the scene near the intersection of SH12 and Greenfield Rd. Road policing manager acting Inspector Haydn Korach said the driver had been travelling from Auckland towards Dargaville when the small vehicle careened into a paddock before ending up back on the road. While police were still unsure of the exact cause of the crash, Korach said there is a possibility a medical event has taken place.

Sentenced over firearm charge

A woman from Umawera was sentenced in the Whangārei District Court in relation to a search warrant that was executed during which a .22 rifle, a .338 Mozilla rifle and ammunition were found. Channelle Bruce was sentenced on one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in the Whangārei District Court before Judge Greg Davis who said firearms can be described as having no place in our community with those who are not lawfully permitted to have them. Bruce was sentenced to three months’ community detention and nine months of supervision. Her co-accused, Wini King, has pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the search warrant and will be sentenced on May 22.

Volunteers thanked

The volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout Cyclone Gabrielle to keep Ruawai safe are being thanked at a special community-led event on Saturday. The public is invited to attend the Ruawai Community Sports Club from 12pm onwards to help show appreciation for the Ruawai Volunteer Fire Brigade, power board, police, Civil Defence, St John Hato Hone plus others who stepped in to help. One of the organisers, and Ruawai local Malcolm Joynt, said they had received generous donations from Sleep Systems, Maungi Meats, North Kaipara Maori Wardens Assoc, Mauri Ora Ngāti Whātua, the local Four Square and sports club.

Big day for graduates

The first NorthTec - Te Pūkenga graduates will cross the stage proudly at this year’s milestone ceremony on Friday. NorthTec formally became a business division of Te Pūkenga (New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology) on October 1 last year and the class of 2022 who are graduating at Forum North in Whangārei will be the first to receive the new NorthTec - Te Pūkenga qualifications. Around 120 graduates are expected to attend the two ceremonies - the first for primary industry business management; creative writing; enrolled nursing; nursing; applied arts; Māori arts. The afternoon ceremony for graduates of architectural technology; business; construction; civil engineering; environmental management; sport, recreation and exercise; web development and design; accounting; project management; applied management; applied social work. This year’s student valedictorian is Faye’Ala MacFarlane, who will be receiving a Bachelor of Applied Arts.

Lotto luck in the North

A Lotto player in Northland is $500,000 richer after winning First Division in Wednesday night's draw. The $1 million prize pool was split down the middle with a Christchurch player. Both had purchased their tickets on MyLotto. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night. Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.








