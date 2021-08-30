Northland news in brief: Police respond to reports of firearm; and car slips off road

Police attended a callout after a reported sighting of a firearm in Horahora, Whangārei, yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland police sprung into action after a reported sighting of a firearm in Horahora, Whangārei. Officers could be seen making enquiries on Silverstream Rd, near Whangārei Hospital, on Monday at 9.30am. Police were completing follow-up investigations.

Dead freediver named

The man who died freediving for seafood in the Far North during lockdown has been named. Hare Himani Pickering, 63, of Whirinaki, was found unresponsive in the water at Waipoua on August 25 after he failed to return from his dive. His death highlighted some confusion among Northlanders about the rules around the water during the current lockdown. On Sunday, the Government released a clarification on its Covid-19 website which stated fishing was allowed from the shore or wharves close to home. Fishing from boats, off rocks, or diving for kaimoana (seafood) is still not permitted.

Crash while overtaking

A car "slipped off the road" as it tried to overtake a truck in Matarau, near Kamo, on Monday. Paramedics treated one person in a minor condition at the scene of the crash on Pipiwai Rd shortly after 11am. Police were reminding motorists to take extra care on the roads even though traffic volumes had dropped to around 15 per cent. During a radio interview last week, Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said driving capabilities had "deteriorated" on the region's roads and police had seen some "quite dangerous driving".

Controlled burns warning

A Whangārei fire crew responded to reports of smoke coming from a Morningside address on Sunday around 5.20pm. They arrived to discover a controlled burn in the backyard. Muri Whenua Area Manger Wipari Henwood said these types of fires still posed a risk to firefighters as concerned people phone 111 and brigades respond, breaking their bubbles as they do so. Fire and Emergency New Zealand has urged Northlanders not to light outdoor fires even though there is no official fire ban in place. Henwood said the plea was part of protecting the health and safety of the region's firefighters.

BNZ opening hours

With Auckland and Northland remaining in alert level four and the rest of the country moving to alert level three, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed.

BNZ's Whangārei branch will be open tomorrow

from 10am–2pm. Further opening hours will be announced in due course.

Car stolen in crash

Whangārei police are investigating the theft of a car which crashed into another vehicle in Tikipunga early yesterday.

The crash happened on Corks Rd at about 3.30am.

A police spokesman said the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene. That vehicle was reported stolen and has been recovered.