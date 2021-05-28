Northland news in brief: Police get new patrol car; and fog disrupts rescue

The first of the new Skoda Superb patrol cars, which are replacing the traditional Holdens, has been delivered to Northland police.

Police Skoda arrives

It's the end of an era for New Zealand police, with Holden fleet vehicles being replaced by Skoda Superb models, and Northland police have just taken delivery of their first Skoda.

Around 3000 of the new vehicles will be rolled out nationally.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said for frontline staff, their vehicles are their primary place of work.

"The Skoda Superb provides a safer, more comfortable environment for them while being value for money and reducing our carbon emissions across the fleet."

Last year, Holden announced it would pull out of Australia and New Zealand, after supplying New Zealand's police cars for decades.

Police went to market for a new fleet supplier, with the Skoda chosen from the seven companies tendering. Coster said the vehicles were tested against rigorous criteria such as radio interference, brake testing, emissions and performance.

Fog disrupts rescue

Heavy fog prevented a Northland Rescue Helicopter from treating a man who collapsed in a remote part of Pekapeka Bay in Whangaroa Harbour early yesterday morning. Coastguard Whangaroa came to the rescue as the crew rushed to collect the man from Lanes Cove around 7am. Fortunately, a paramedic staying in the cove was able to get to the scene straight away. Coastguard Whangaroa then transported the man to a waiting ambulance at Whangaroa.

Grieving partner pays tribute

The partner of a Kerikeri man found dead on a remote Awarua farm earlier this week has paid tribute to her "big scruff" and "soul mate". Northland police identified 50-year-old Sean Wright as one of two men who died on Monday following a shooting on a dairy farm on Mangakahia Rd, about 15km southeast of Kaikohe. Ian Desmond Bullen, 54, from Awarua, was also discovered dead at the scene by police. Police have kept details of the shooting under wraps but detective inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. Wright's devastated family and friends will gather next Tuesday at the Kerikeri Baptist Church to pay tribute to the "amazing father and kind man". His partner said: "my heart is broken and I miss my big scruff almost more than my heart can take". In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for donations to the Kerikeri Primary PTA to support their fundraising efforts for new playground equipment.

Flu jabs at Pataua

The Ki A Ora Ngātiwai mobile health clinic is bringing the flu jab to Pataua on Saturday. The free clinic is available from 10am to 12 noon next to the bridge connecting Pataua North and Pataua South. The local Māori health provider will be administering flu vaccination services out of its self-contained van.

Crews fight house fire

A large blaze in the ceiling of a three-storey house in Onerahi sparked an emergency callout on Thursday night. Firefighters from Whangārei and Onerahi arrived at the Ballagh Close address shortly after 7pm to find the fire fully involved. It took the brigades more than two hours to extinguish the blaze. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said fortunately there were no major injuries, such as burns or smoke inhalation. A person was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

Fatal crash investigated

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal collision involving a truck and car in Kaiwaka on Thursday afternoon. One person died and three others were injured after a truck and car crashed about 5km south of the Kaiwaka township at 1.40pm. State Highway 1 between Te Hana and Kaiwaka was closed to traffic for more than five hours as the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination. Motorists experienced delays of more than an hour as they were diverted through Mangawhai. A police spokesman said the ongoing investigation prevented them from commenting on the circumstances of the crash. Police are in the process of contacting the next of kin.