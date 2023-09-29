A male Matuku-hūrepo/Australasian bittern was killed on SH12. Photo / Reuben Booth, DoC

Two critically threatened Matuku-hūrepo/Australasian bittern were killed on a stretch of State Highway 12 between Rotu Forest and Maitahi, just outside Dargaville in recent weeks. The two birds – members of a seldom seen species known for their booming calls - were found within a few metres of each other. A necropsy determined one was killed due to being struck by a vehicle. The section of SH12 crosses several wetlands that are favoured habitat of the matuku-hūrepo. DoC Senior Biodiversity Ranger Reuben Booth is pleading drivers to take more care when driving around the Kauri Coast district. Injured or dead birds should be reported via 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Three injured after car goes down bank

Three people were taken to hospital after a car fell down a 20m bank on Oromahoe Rd in Ōpua at shortly after 6am on Friday. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the vehicle’s occupants suffered moderate injuries and two of them were transported to the Bay of Islands Hospital.

Police seek information

Whangārei police are appealing for information on a number of missing items stolen during an incident in Regent on Thursday afternoon. A 20-year-old man appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday charged with injures with intent to injure, indecent assault, and aggravated robbery. Police could not comment on specifics as the case is before the courts but were wanting to reunite a pair of white Air Max shoes, a Xiaomi-brand cell phone in a turquoise-coloured case, a German passport, and dark grey coloured ASUS laptop computer with a large sticker of a flower with their owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230928/7265, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New bus service

The Hikurangi Link will be adding a new Tuesday bus service to its existing Thursday run from October 3. The route runs from Whangārei to Hikurangi and back in the morning and afternoon. The cost of the fare is $3 one way, with discounts available to young people and Community Service Card holders. Tamariki aged 12 and under travel for free. The service is cash only.

Mangawhai lifeguards reorganise

Mangawhai Heads Volunteer Lifeguard Service says they have been working with key stakeholders over the winter months to organise the set-up of temporary lifeguard facilities in preparation for the upcoming season after damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two temporary buildings have recently been moved into the lower car park which will be used for lifeguard operations for the coming season and some shipping containers will be set up adjacent to the buildings. The fencing, which was set up in consultation with KDC immediately after the slip, will remain around the perimeter of the surf club site and car park until further notice.

Search base ready to go

Land Search and Rescue Northland’s new mobile search base is ready to roll. The purpose-built mobile office replaces a 50-year-old caravan previously used by the group of volunteers. The new base has an isolated communications room, multiple display media and the electronic infrastructure required to support modern search management techniques. It was constructed by a member of LandSAR Northland.



