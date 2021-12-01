Northland news in brief: Photography exhibition; and money for cycle trail

Shaun Reilly at this year's anti-SNA protest in Kaikohe with a with a photo he took of a 'can the plan' protest in 1997. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Shaun Reilly at this year's anti-SNA protest in Kaikohe with a with a photo he took of a 'can the plan' protest in 1997. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An exhibition by Kaikohe identity Shaun Reilly will showcase four decades of photography capturing Mid North events, landscapes and characters. The show — called Fleeting moments: Forty years of local history, people and places through the lens of Shaun Reilly — will open at the Old Dairy Factory on Thorpe Rd, Kaikohe, at 6pm tonight . It will feature more than 300 photos and be open for viewing for two weeks from 10am-2pm daily. Reilly has photographed events for the Northern News, the Northland Age and other publications.

Cycle trail funds

Northland's Twin Coast Cycle Trail Trust – Pou Herenga Tai - has been given $17,662 from the latest round of the Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trails Fund.

The 87km-long trail, which goes from Ōpua in the Bay of Islands to Horeke in the Hokianga, will benefit from the money with the installation of shelters, picnic tables, bike stands and signage along the trail. The fund gave out a total of $850,000 this year.

Jazz Society session

The Northern Jazz Society is holding its End of Year club day on Sunday. The Society's Sunday Jazz session features the Basin City Big Band, with Rachel Birch and Jasmin Fisher-Johnson as vocalists. The show is at Flames Hotel, Onerahi, from 2pm-4.30pm.

Teen death probe

Northland police are investigating why a teenager was lying on a semi-rural Whangārei road when he was fatally hit by a car in Whangārei. The 15-year-old died shortly after police arrived at the scene on Vinegar Hill Rd, near Tikipunga, on Tuesday at around 11.30pm. Northland Police Senior Sergeant Shane Turner said a motorist driving home from work "saw nothing" as they came over the brow of a hill and hit the teen who was lying on the road. There are no street lights on the narrow stretch of road where the tragedy occurred between Riversong Rd and Balmoral Rd. The teen died shortly after emergency services responded to the incident.

Scholarship nominations open

Nominations are open for $3,000 scholarships from the Northland Regional Council to provide a springboard for future environmental leaders and champions. Nominations for the council's 'Tū i te ora Scholarship' will run until March 2. Worth $3,000 each, the annual scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study, research or training that relates to the council's environmental and regulatory functions, while contributing to the council's 'Our Northland – together we thrive' vision. The scholarships have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with four of the eight scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau. Full eligibility criteria and application forms are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

Stonewood clarification

In Tuesday's Northern Advocate, in a story about Stonewood Homes Whangārei winning a Reader's Digest Quality Service Award (Whangārei builder nails gold for service), it was stated that Julie Scott was the company owner. Julie is the sales manager not the owner. The incorrect information was provided to the Advocate in a press release about the company winning the Home Design and Build Services category.