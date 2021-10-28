Northland news in brief: Petition launched to deport woman, The Lion King Reo Māori auditions open

The first round of open auditions for The Lion King Reo Māori are now open.

Cycle track assault

A young woman was struck in the face in an assault that led to her cellphone being taken. Northland police are investigating the incident on the shared cycle track between downtown Whangārei and Kamo on Wednesday at 5.45pm. Three female suspects were believed to be involved. The teenager went to Whangārei Hospital to treat a potentially broken nose.

Deportation plea

National Maori Authority chairman Matthew Tukaki has launched a petition on change.org to have Mid North resident Karen Brewer deported. Brewer, an Australian citizen, is on bail for organising protests across New Zealand in August in breach of level 4 lockdown rules. Tukaki claims Brewer ''has, from the time she arrived in New Zealand, engaged in the spreading of misinformation, mistruths about Covid-19, conspiracy theories and the targeting of Māori''. Before leaving Australia, Brewer was found guilty of defaming an Australian MP who she alleged was a member of a secretive paedophile network.

Māori Lion King auditions

The first round of open auditions for The Lion King Reo Māori are now open, as of October 28. For the online first-round auditions, each character will have a different audition piece, and some will require one to also sing in Te Reo Māori. The Reo Māori version of the Disney animated feature is set to premiere in New Zealand and Australia in June 2022 to align with Matariki (Māori New Year).

Helicopter fundraiser

Hot wheels, food and vaccinations will come together in a fundraiser in Kerikeri on Saturday, with all proceeds going to the Northland Rescue Helicopter. The event, outside Repco on Homestead Rd from 9am to 3pm, will feature Hot Rods and classic cars as well as a sausage sizzle and entertainment. A health board vaccination caravan will be on site. It is organised by the Northland branch of the National Street Rod Association.