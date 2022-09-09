Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

A person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Taipa on Friday afternoon. Police said they were notified of the incident at 1.26pm and the Serious Crash Unit was advised. No further information was available at edition time. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an earlier crash on SH1 at Raumanga. The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported at 11.43am. The road was temporarily closed, but reopened soon after.

Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.4 million up for grabs tonight. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday, making the jackpot worth $15m. Lotto First Division will be $1m and Strike Four will be $400,000 tonight.

Calling tennis lovers

Always thought about giving tennis a go? This Sunday is your chance as the nationwide Love Tennis initiative will hit the court of four Northland clubs - Kamo (Three Mile Bush Rd), Mairtown (Brighton Rd), Onerahi (Domain Rd), and Ngunguru (Kopipi Cres) - from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy a fun day of music, sausage sizzles, competitions and events for people to try their hand at tennis. Both adults and juniors are welcome - and anyone attending a Love Tennis event goes in the major prize draw to win a trip for two to the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Celebrating Paihia fire chief's milestone

Northlanders are invited to help celebrate a former Paihia fire chief notching up 50 years of service later this month. A public event to mark Henry Nissen's half-century of volunteer service will be held at Paihia Fire Station, Selwyn Rd, from 4-6pm on September 24. All are welcome to join Nissen's friends, family, community members and fellow firefighters for drinks and nibbles. The formal, invitation-only presentation of Nissen's 50-year medal will take place afterwards at the Swordfish Club.

Hot rod anniversary rally coming north

The New Zealand Hot Rod Association is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a nationwide rally due to reach Northland next week. More than 50 hot rods and classic cars left Bluff on a "Diamond Run" on September 1 and are due in Whangārei on Tuesday. On Wednesday they will drive the last, long leg to Cape Reinga — joined by members of the Far North Rod and Custom Club — before they return to Taipa Resort in Doubtless Bay to celebrate the group's milestone. They will leave Whangārei about 8.45am on September 14, head up Mangakahia Rd to Kaikohe, then drive to Kerikeri and north on SH10. Car enthusiasts who want to check out the vehicles can do so from about 4.30pm on September 13 at Whangārei Vintage Car Club on SH14, Maunu, near Barge Park; or during a lunch stop at Matthews Vintage Museum on SH10, Taipā, from about 11.30am.