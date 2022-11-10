The Parua Bay Clinic is reopening on November 16. Photo / NZPA - Ross Setford

Onerahi Family Healthcare is reopening its Parua Bay Clinic on November 16. At this stage, Dr Stephen Jachacy or a registered nurse will be available every Wednesday from 8.30am to 1pm. This excludes December 28 and January 4. The clinic hopes to increase its availability in the new year. To make an appointment, call (09) 436 0789.

Volunteers wanted

The Heart Foundation is calling on big-hearted Northlanders keen to volunteer for its biggest annual fundraiser next year. The foundation is looking for people able to donate a few hours of their time on February 24 and 25 to be street collectors for its Big Heart Appeal. Heart Foundation medical director Dr Gerry Devlin said street collection directly funds the foundation's investment in heart research and overseas training for New Zealand cardiologists. He said that heart disease claims the life of one Kiwi every 90 minutes, and volunteering is a vital way to help the fight against New Zealand's single biggest killer. To volunteer as a street collector for the Big Heart Appeal, visit heartfoundation.org.nz/sign-up.

Scholarship applications due to close

The application period for Northland Regional Council's Tū i te ora Scholarships closes on November 15. This year's recipients will receive paid work experience and financial assistance for the first time since the scholarships launched. NRC is awarding six scholarships, each including $4000 to assist with study costs, plus a paid full-time work experience with NRC from mid-November 2023 to mid-February 2024. This is the fourth year the council is awarding the scholarships which recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study that relates to the council's environmental and regulatory functions, while contributing to their vision: "Our Northland - together we thrive". The scholarships have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Tai Tokerau, with three of the six scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Tai Tokerau. Full eligibility criteria and application forms are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz.

Digital conference

Helping business owners increase productivity and profitability is the focus of a three-day digital conference coming to Northland. Pioneered by Digital Boost and Connected NZ, the Northland Business Growth and Support Virtual Conference will be held on November 15-17. At least 15 business support networks across Te Tai Tokerau will present at the event, including the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Infometrics and Māori business network Whāriki. Business owners looking to expand and strengthen their workforce are encouraged to register. Registration is free and open now: www.tinyurl.com/northlandconference.