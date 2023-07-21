Para-athlete Neelam O'Neill from Whangārei.

Para-athlete Neelam O’Neill, from Whangārei, wants to be the first woman to represent New Zealand in the air pistol at the Paralympic Games. With that drive behind her, she will be hoping to earn her slot for Paris 2024 when she competes in the 2023 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Peru this September. O’Neill who has spina bifida, competes in both air rifle and air pistol. The September event is a critical step towards the three Kiwis winning a quota and earning minimum qualifying scores for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Firearms incident

Police are investigating after a firearm was reportedly pointed at a person from a moving vehicle in Maromaku on Thursday afternoon. Police were called shortly before 5pm, with the incident having taken place on State Highway 1.

Road rage arrest

A man, believed to be armed, was arrested after an alleged road rage incident in Whau Valley yesterday. Armed police were called to a property on Kamo Rd at around 11am and the man was taken into custody a short while later. He was treated by paramedics for a dog bite. A police spokesperson said no firearms were found. The investigation is ongoing.

Lotto winner

A Ruakākā Lotto player is $18,826 richer after being one of 14 people nationwide to win Lotto second division on Wednesday. The winning ticket was sold at Sweet Gifts. Players from Rotorua and Auckland split the first division jackpot, each taking home $500,000. Powerball was not struck as has rolled over to Saturday’s draw.

Northern Bass line-up

New Year’s festival Northern Bass has announced the first part of its world-class line-up. On December 29, Kaiwaka will become home to the three-day festival that includes the talents of Sub Focus, Netsky, Montell2099, Hedex, Conducta, Goldie and more. The Kiwi festival has been visiting Northland every summer for the past 13 years. Festival director Gareth Popham said Northern Bass was lucky to be one of the only sold-out festivals to take place last summer. Three- and two-day event tickets are on sale now.

Accused named

A third person involved in the alleged murder of Raumanga man Shayden Perkinson has had his name suppression lapse. Mickey Manuel, 25, is charged with one charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder in that he took in Samson Manuel in order to enable him to avoid arrest. Bronson Manuel, 30, and Samson Manuel, 25, have both been charged with murder, however in the Whangārei High Court this week, Samson’s lawyer indicated a possible defence of insanity will be argued but mental health reports will not be ready until late November. All three men are in custody until trial, scheduled for February 2025.

Pair on drugs charges

Two people have appeared in court charged with multiple charges of supplying methamphetamine. Serenity Grace Tebbutt, 43, and Gregory Shane Rogers, 58, of Kamo. appeared on 35 charges of possession, supply and conspiring to deal methamphetamine, with Tebbutt charged with the bulk of the offences. The offending is alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023, and involves multiple amounts of methamphetamine. As the offences come with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, they must appear before a judge to apply for bail. Both were remanded in custody until July 26.

Road repair work starts

Work to repair a slip on Glinks Rd in Kaipara is scheduled to start on July 24 and last until mid-October. During this time, contractors will construct a gabion retaining wall that will remediate the current road’s failure, strengthen the road condition and protect the road from future slips. Stop/go traffic control will operate while materials are brought in and out of the worksite, however most works will occur in the roadside berm. Once retaining works are complete the road will be resealed.















