Chevau Johnston, a recipient of the JR.BM Fund, is originally from Kaikohe. Photo / Health New Zealand

A collaboration between AUT and Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau is addressing the oral health workforce shortage by supporting oral health bachelor students to work remotely and close to home. The local Bachelor of Health Science (Oral Health) programme is in its third year and has 21 students enrolled: 10 in their first year, five in their second year, and six set to graduate as oral health therapists at the end of 2024. Many of these students are adult students with families, and around 50 per cent are Māori.

Man remanded in custody

A man charged with manslaughter after a pack of dogs he owned allegedly attacked and killed Panguru man Neville Thomson has been further remanded in custody. Abel Wira, 59, appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Wednesday charged with manslaughter and owning dogs that caused injury or death. He will reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on April 4. Wira was boarding at Thomson’s home on Puketawa Rd and was listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies that allegedly fatally attacked Thomson in August 2022.

Radiology clinic opened

A purpose-built radiology clinic, which will stop Northland patients having to drive to Auckland for PET-CT cancer scans, has been formally opened by Health Minister Dr Shane Reti. ARG (Auckland Radiology Group) Te Tai Tokerau Radiology is the newest branch for private radiology company RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group. The service at 27 Porowini Ave, Morningside, offers a range of services including the first digital PET-CT scanner in provincial New Zealand, MRI, CT scan, x-ray and ultrasound. The branch was officially opened by Reti on March 15, but has helped more than 1000 Northlanders since opening its doors on January 15.

Business mentorships

Northland small businesses struggling because of the Brynderwyns closure are being offered a year of free mentorship from EMA, BDO, One NZ, and Business Mentors New Zealand. Volunteer mentors will team up with businesses to provide support. To learn more, visit www.northchamber.co.nz/bmnz-support-northland/

Speedgolf Open

The North Island Speedgolf Open will take place this weekend at the Waipu Golf Club. Competitors play 18 holes each day vying for top titles in the men, women, and masters division. To enter, visit the Speedgolf North Facebook page.

Northland mid scoreboard

Northland has placed ninth-equal out of 16 regions in the ASB Regional Scoreboard released on Wednesday, up from 13th last quarter. Using data from the year ending December 2023, the scoreboard said Northland’s 8.1 per cent fall in construction was not as bad as the 17 per cent national decline and, while house prices fell 4.7 per cent in the north, the number of house sales increased 24 per cent. The report gives a big tick to the recently opened Kāeo bridge and a solar farm in Kaitāia, but said all regions are doing it tough. Top place on the scoreboard went to Auckland.



