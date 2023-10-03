Kids can enjoy an interactive space adventure at OneOneSix on Bank Street.

Intrepid tamariki ages seven and up have the opportunity to blast off to Mars during these school holidays in an interactive space adventure at OneOneSix on Bank Street. The 45-minute immersive experience mirrors a high-stakes mission of saving your community on Mars. General admission tickets are $6 each, or a group of four is $5 each. The event is open from October 5-8, with times available on the OneOneSix Facebook page or via Eventfinda.co.nz.

Council combating carbon

Northland regional councillors have adopted an ambitious plan to slash the organisation’s own carbon emissions in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050. The council then aims to have a ‘climate-positive status’ from 2050 onwards. Northland Regional Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said while unashamedly ambitious, analysis done on potential emissions reductions that could be implemented indicates the goal is achievable.

Concerning the crossing

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is introducing a free booking system for the upcoming Tongariro Alpine Crossing season and encouraging all visitors to book in advance. The system is live for bookings from October 14. Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and DoC want to ensure the experience of walking the crossing protects the fragile environment, respects the cultural significance of the area and is safe and sustainable. Visitors who have a Tongariro Northern Circuit hut or campsite booking are exempt from booking through the new system.

Commercial carbon control

Local councils will have more power to decide where new commercial forests – including carbon forests – are located, to reduce impacts on communities and the environment, Environment Minister David Parker announced on Tuesday. He said new national standards give councils greater control over commercial forestry, including clear rules on harvesting practices and new requirements to remove slash from erosion-prone land. Under the changes, non-indigenous forests planted for carbon sequestration will now be managed in the same way as plantation forests. Forestry Minister Peeni Henare said slash provisions were tightened to reduce the risks of damage to downstream communities, as was experienced in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Checks for children

Children who have turned 4 are eligible for a Well Child Check. A nurse will provide information on a child’s health and development such as their height, weight, teeth, social and emotional wellbeing, as well as immunisations. Ngāti Hine Health Trust Tamariki Ora will hold clinics in Whangārei on October 12, November 9, and December 7 from 9am until 3.30pm at 5 Walton St. To book, call 0800 737 573. If you live between Ruakākā and Kāeo, home visits are available.