Jet ski death

A person has died after they came off a jet ski that had two people on it, on Northland’s remote west coast. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Mahuta, south of Baylys Beach. A police spokesperson said two people were travelling on the jet ski when one person came off. The death will be referred to the coroner and police will make inquiries into the death on the coroner’s behalf.

Hearty donation

A donation from the Rapid Relief Team will help screen newborn Northland babies for potential heart issues. The team donated 15 pulse oximeters, valued at $19,500, to allow every Northland newborn infant to be tested. Pulse oximetry is a simple and painless test, measuring oxygen level in the blood, that can help spot congenital heart defects in newborn babies. Most can be fixed with surgery, if diagnosis and intervention is timely. The Rapid Relief Team is led by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and global director Danny Blampied hoped the investment would see Northland babies get the best start in life.

Tikipunga alleged assault

Police are investigating an alleged assault by a group of people in Tikipunga on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to Erin St at about 5.15pm after the incident. One person was treated by ambulance at the scene. A police spokesperson said enquiries into what happened are continuing.

Paihia disorder hospitalises one

A large group of people were involved in a disorder incident in Paihia in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident on Kings Road at 12.35am hurt at least one person, who was taken by ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition, Hato Hone St John said. A police spokesperson said the group dispersed before police arrived and officers are now making inquiries to find out what happened.



