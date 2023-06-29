Northland Regional Council will spend $300,000 on developing a business case for the remediation of the Hokianga Harbour.

Northland Regional Council is to invest $300,000 for the development of a business case for the remediation of the Hokianga Harbour. Council chairwoman Tui Shortland says the business case would estimate the cost and benefits of restoring the harbour, which the council acknowledges is of deep significance to mana whenua and the local community.

Electoral roll change cut-off date approaching

Time is running out for Māori voters in Te Tai Tokerau to choose whether to be on the Māori roll or the general roll for this year’s general election. Voters of Māori descent choose a roll when they first enrol to vote but can change at any time other than in the three months before an election. Māori wanting to change rolls before the 2023 general election must do so by midnight July 13. People can enrol, update their address and change rolls online at vote.nz or call 0800 36 76 56.

Murder accused appears in court for assault

A man who is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of Shayden Perkinson at Gull service stations has appeared in court on an assault charge on another complainant. Bronson Manuel, 29, of Raumanga appeared in the Whangārei District Court via audio-visual link from prison for an alleged assault that occurred in Whangārei on November 15, 2022. Manuel was represented by lawyer Julie Young and did not enter a plea to his latest charge. He will reappear on July 3.

State Highway 10 roadworks

Traffic to and from Kaitāia on State Highway 10 next week will face disruptions as Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency carries out work on the road. The roadworks will be on State Highway 10 near Awanui from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7 from 8am to 6pm. Stop/go traffic management will be in place when shoulder closures and lane closures are required. This will allow workers to install new variable speed limit signage as part of the SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa safety project.

Weathered Poutō Wharf contractors down tools

Contractors working on the finishing touches for Poutō Wharf have had to down tools until conditions are more favourable to complete the remaining piling and wharf head. Kaipara District Council project manager for Kaipara Wharves, Diane Miller, said absolutely atrocious weather conditions had made the work challenging for those involved. The piling requires specialist dive teams who have encountered limited visibility in the water in recent months. Crews must also work around limited tidal windows within daylight hours, which have gotten shorter. Work will start again in September. The completed section of the wharf will be open to foot traffic, but boats will be unable to moor up.