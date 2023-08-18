Police at the scene of a homicide case involving two children in Ruakākā. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Northland woman at the centre of a homicide case involving the death of two children has been declared fit to stand trial and has pleaded not guilty.

The woman has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the death of two children found deceased at the Peter Snell Rd property in Ruakākā on the morning of May 15 this year.

At the High Court in Whangārei yesterday, the woman’s new lawyer Marie Dyhrberg KC entered not guilty pleas on behalf of her client, who appeared via audio-visual link from a secure facility.

A three-week trial has been set for March 10, 2025, and name suppression continues until her case review hearing date in November.

Not guilty plea in murder trial

A woman charged with attempting to murder another woman in Kaitāia has entered not guilty pleas and been declared fit to stand trial.

The Kaitāia woman first appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on February 14 on a charge of attempted murder relating to an event on February 8 in the Far North.

The charge of attempted murder has a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

At a disclosure hearing at the High Court in Whangārei yesterday, Justice Timothy Brewer told the woman’s lawyer, John Clearwater, the evidence so far was strong and sought a resolution to free up trial time.

“The evidence against your client seems very strong, is there any chance of a resolution as I would like an earlier resolution rather than a later one so I can reassign the trial date?” Justice Brewer asked.

“I would be pessimistic about giving an earlier resolution,” Clearwater answered.

Clearwater is the woman’s third assigned lawyer since February.

Further ESR test results are still pending from the investigation and a trial date has been scheduled in the High Court at Whangārei for July 2024.

Help needed for feral cat control

A charity tackling an uncontrolled cat population in the Far North is appealing for additional helpers following a funding boost from local community boards.

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue, formed in December 2022 as an offshoot of Bay of Islands Animal Rescue, received $10,000 from the Te Hiku Community Board in July to help minimise a wild cat problem that is harming native wildlife in the area. The group also received $5000 from the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board and $10,000 from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Co-ordinator Sam Stewart says the problem is so serious in Te Hiku that they are desperate for extra help in the community to support their work, particularly finding volunteers to help set humane traps that catch the feral feline population, and to educate the community about their work.

Alleged theft from Caltex

A woman was quickly taken into custody following a theft from a Caltex shop on Kerikeri Rd on Friday morning. The Advocate understands the female reportedly stole sunglasses, headphone, and some chocolates before fleeing on foot.



