Three new Kaupapa Māori mental health services are making a difference for Māori in Te Tai Tokerau, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says. The minister joined local providers Ngāti Hine Health Trust, Whakaoranga Whānau, and Ngā Manga Puriri to officially announce the services at a pōwhiri in Kaikohe on Wednesday night. He said Rauru Ora run by Whakaoranga Whānau, Hikoia te Kōrero by Ngā Manga Puriri, and Ngā Ngaru O Tai Timu Tai Pari through Ngati Hine Health Trust were examples of real services for Māori by Māori, underpinned by a kaupapa Māori model informed by and anchored to mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge). Henare said providing services for tāngata whaiora and whānau in a culturally safe and inclusive way means Māori are much more likely to reach out for and have a positive experience accessing support.

No Lotto winners

Northlanders missed out on Wednesday night's Lotto wins. Instead two lucky Lotto players from Auckland each scored $500,000 each in Lotto First Division. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Men charged

Two men at the centre of an Armed Offenders Squad callout in Kaikohe last week have been refused bail. Mana Penney, 22, and Franc Penney, 49, are accused of recklessly discharging a shotgun on Wihongi St on June 29. Both men are also jointly charged with unlawful possession of a single-barrel shotgun and unlawful possession of 17 shotgun cartridges. During an appearance in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday they were remanded in custody until July 26, when they are expected to again apply for bail. Police said the shooting incident was not directly gang-related.

Free books giveaway

Kaiwaka Library is giving away free books to community groups interested to sell them at their next fundraiser. The library is cleaning out its shelves to make space for new books. Those interested can contact Wendy Howard on 09 431 2539, 027 480 6275 or kaiwaka.library@gmail.com.

Bail denied

A Kaikohe man has been denied bail after appearing in court on Tuesday charged with unlawful possession of six rounds of .22 ammunition and unlawful possession of a .22 firearm. David Frederick Warren, 45, was arrested in May as part of a crackdown on guns and gangs in the Mid North. He is due back in court by audio-visual link on August 16.