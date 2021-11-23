Northland news in brief: Night works at SH1 roundabout; and busy night for firefighters

Motorists should expect some night time delays through Whangārei's Loop Rd/SH1 roundabout for the next month.



Lower speed limits will be in place through Whangārei's Loop Rd/SH1 roundabout next month as the final layer of asphalt is put down.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said lower speeds and traffic management will be in place overnight at the SH1/Loop Rd intersection on several nights over the next month in order to apply the last layer of asphalt.

The final 50mm of asphalt is what provides a smoother journey for motorists and will be laid on each approaching road, extending up to 150m from the roundabout.

The night works will take place between 7pm and 6am tonight, then Sunday, November 28 to Thursday, December 2; Sunday, December 5 to Thursday, December 9 and Sunday, December 12 to Thursday, December 16. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place.

Investigation after baby dies

Police are continuing to investigate the sudden death of a 5-week-old baby boy in Ruakākā last Friday morning. Officers were called to an address in the coastal settlement, 30km south of Whangārei, where the baby died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics. Police had been speaking to a number of people in relation to the case but were unable to comment further.

Busy night for brigade

It was a busy Tuesday night for the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade who were called out twice to help reign in a controlled burn and later to extinguish a stolen car. The action started at 6.40pm when a crew was called to Sandhills Rd to a controlled burn that had started to escalate.

Chief fire officer Dave Ross said they put out some nearby tree stumps that had caught alight. He said the property owners had followed all the recommendations around controlled burns but were caught out when the wind picked up. He commended them for calling the brigade and said others who find themselves in a similar situation shouldn't hesitate to do the same.

Ahipara firefighters were roused again when a BMW station wagon stolen from Whangārei was set alight in the Herekino Gorge around 10.50pm. Ross said the crew successfully extinguished the blaze that had been well-involved when the crew arrived.

Legal advice after women's trip

Police are seeking further legal advice around the case of the two Auckland women who caused a snap lockdown in Northland early in October. The pair crossed the border on October 2 after allegedly falsifying information on a travel exemption application, and both subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. As a result of their illegitimate road trip north the region was placed into alert level 3 on October 8. Police made contact with both women since their release from managed isolation. A police spokesperson said one of them spoke with officers while the other declined to make any comment to police. They said police were currently seeking further legal advice before any decision is made around possible charges.

Have your say on resource consent renewal

Hokianga residents are being invited to have their say on a resource consent renewal application for Opononi's wastewater treatment plant. The Northland Regional Council last week publicly notified the application at the request of the Far North District Council. The submission period ends at 5pm on December 15. The hearings process will be overseen by independent commissioners.

Death after quad crashes

A person has died in a quad-bike crash at a private property in Panguru in the Far North on Sunday. Emergency services were called to the property at 4.20pm, whereby the person was confirmed deceased at the scene. The matter has been referred to the Coroner.